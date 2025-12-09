Export from Sistan-Baluchestan rises 6% in 8 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Sistan-Baluchestan province, in southeast Iran, rose six percent in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21), as compared to the same period of time in the previous year, a provincial official announced.

Gholamreza Balouti Mirza, the acting head of the province’s Customs Department, reported a significant surge in the province's foreign trade during the first eight months of the current year, stating that 35 percent growth in exports, 62 percent rise in imports, and seven percent growth in transit indicate an increased role for the province in regional exchanges.

He reiterated that the volume of trade in Sistan-Baluchestan during the first eight months of the year 1404 (Iranian calendar) has grown remarkably, and this province has secured a more important position in regional trade.

The official announced that during this period, 1.775 million tons of goods worth $244.9 million were exported from the province's customs, adding that these statistics show a 35-percent increase in weight and a six-percent increase in value compared to the same period last year. Cement, clinker, rock salt, and dates were the top exported items.

Continuing to explain the import situation, the acting head of Sistan-Baluchestan Customs Department added: “In the first eight months of this year, 1.511 million tons of goods worth $1.435 billion were imported into the country through Sistan-Baluchestan Customs. This volume of imports has increased by 62 percent in weight and 31 percent rise in value compared to the same period last year. Wheat, rice, corn, barley, oilseeds, mangoes, and meat were the most important imported goods during this period.”

In another part of his remarks, Balouti Mirza referred to the transit performance of the province's customs and said: “The volume of foreign transit has also reached 823,000 tons with a seven-percent growth, which indicates the strengthening role of Sistan-Baluchestan in international trade routes.”

Sistan-Baluchestan is Iran's largest province. Its trade status is dominated by the port activity and cross-border exchanges, but remains below potential. Transit-logistics is the province's core competitive advantage.

The province holds a uniquely strategic position, making it a critical node for regional connectivity:

* Gateway to the Indian Ocean: It has approximately 300 km of coastline along the Makran shores of the Gulf of Oman, providing Iran with direct access to open seas, bypassing the strategic chokepoints of the Strait of Hormuz.

* Key International Corridors:

- North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC): The province is the southern terminus of this major multinational corridor, connecting Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia to Indian Ocean ports. The port of Chabahar is the linchpin of this route.

- East-West Connectivity: It links Pakistan (and through it, China via CPEC) to Iran and onward to Turkey and Europe.

* Port of Chabahar: This is the province's most critical asset. Developed with Indian investment, it consists of Shahid Beheshti Terminal and Shahid Kalantari Terminal.

Port of Chabahar is Iran's strategic crown jewel and arguably its most important infrastructure project in decades. Its importance extends far beyond being just a port; it's a geopolitical, economic, and logistical linchpin for Iran's future.

1. Geographic & strategic importance

* Only Iranian Port with Direct Access to the Indian Ocean: Unlike Iran's major ports in the Persian Gulf (like Bandar Abbas), which must navigate the narrow and geopolitically tense Strait of Hormuz, Chabahar is located on the Gulf of Oman. This provides an alternate route to the open sea, reducing vulnerability to blockade or disruption in the Persian Gulf.

* Gateway to the East: It is Iran's closest and most natural maritime outlet to the Indian Ocean, facing the key sea lanes to India, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

* Proximity to Key Markets: It is very close to Pakistan's Gwadar Port and is near the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, offering a vantage point for monitoring traffic.

2. Economic & trade importance

* Special Economic Zone (Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone): The port is part of a large free zone offering tax holidays, customs exemptions, and simplified regulations to attract domestic and foreign investment in manufacturing, warehousing, and services.

* Diversifying the economy: It is a cornerstone of Iran's efforts to develop its long-impoverished Makran coast (in Sistan-Baluchestan province), create jobs, and shift from a purely oil-dependent economy to a transit and logistics-based economy.

* Boosting trade: By handling larger cargo ships and offering modern container facilities, it aims to increase Iran's non-oil exports (like minerals, agricultural products) and reduce import costs.

3. Geopolitical & international importance

This is where Chabahar's role becomes truly pivotal. It positions Iran at the center of major international corridors.

* Iran's key to the INSTC (International North-South Transport Corridor): Chabahar is the indispensable southern ocean port for this 7,200-km multi-modal corridor. The INSTC connects India to Iran, and then via Iran's rail network to the Caspian Sea, Russia, the Caucasus, and ultimately Europe. It drastically reduces travel time and cost compared to the traditional Suez Canal route.

* Counterbalance to Pakistan's Gwadar & China's BRI: While Gwadar (part of China's Belt and Road Initiative) is a rival, Chabahar gives Iran and its partners (notably India) strategic autonomy. It allows India to trade with Afghanistan, Iran, and Central Asia without relying on Pakistan's land routes.

* Lifeline to Landlocked Afghanistan: For Afghanistan, Chabahar is a vital, stable sea access point granted by a treaty. It is Afghanistan's alternative to relying on Pakistani ports (Karachi), subject to political tensions.

In essence, Port Chabahar is Iran's master key to unlocking its geostrategic potential.

