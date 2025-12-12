Transit of goods through Iran’s land borders nears 11m tons in 8 months

TEHRAN – Iran’s road transit of goods reached 10.97 million tons in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21), driven by stronger activity in international freight corridors, the country’s road transport authority said.

Javad Hedayati, director-general of transit and international transport at the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, said the volume was moved through more than 496,000 truck trips.

He said exports accounted for more than 8.82 million tons transported in 370,309 trips, while imports totaled about 1.69 million tons carried in 76,666 trips.

Hedayati said the latest figures highlight the capacity of Iran’s land-transport network to support expanding trade with neighboring countries.

