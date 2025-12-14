Maritime-oriented economy a unique opportunity for Iran: PMO head

TEHRAN- In a meeting held on Sunday, Saeed Rasouli, Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), presented a comprehensive vision for developing Iran's maritime economy. He characterized it as a unique and underutilized opportunity for national development.

His remarks highlighted a strategic shift in governmental focus, outlined key operational priorities, and announced significant international plans, particularly for the Caspian Sea region.

A paradigm shift: Recognizing a unique opportunity

Rasouli formally identified the maritime-oriented economy as a "unique opportunity" for Iran.

He acknowledged a historical oversight, stating, "Unfortunately, due to the country's economic dependence on oil, we have neglected numerous sectors, including the maritime economy." This candid assessment underscores a recognition of the need for economic diversification.

Governmental prioritization and imperative for action

The official emphasized that this sector is now receiving special and significant attention from the government.

He stressed that this heightened focus must be leveraged effectively, declaring, "now that the government is paying special attention to this issue, we must use this capacity to its fullest."

Strategic pillars for development

The PMO head further outlined several critical pillars for this development strategy:

* Cultivating a maritime culture: He highlighted the fundamental importance of "culture-building" regarding the maritime economy, indicating a need for broader public and institutional awareness and engagement.

* Balanced port development: A key operational focus was placed on inclusive development. While mega port projects continue, he insisted that "we must also pay attention to the country's small ports."

He announced a policy of active engagement, stating, "In this regard, we are visiting all related institutions and companies and believe we must utilize the capacity of all of them."

* Maximizing Caspian Sea potential: Specific programs for the Caspian Sea were announced. These aim to "develop and maximize freight transport as well as tourism."

In a significant announcement, he revealed concrete international collaboration plans: "Iran plans to establish a maritime consortium in the Caspian Sea with the participation of private-sector companies from Iran and Russia in the coming months."

This move signals a proactive approach to regional cooperation and economic integration.

Diplomatic foundations for future growth

Rasouli concluded by pointing to underlying diplomatic efforts, noting that "very good work has been done in the field of diplomacy, the effects of which will become apparent in the future."

This suggests that the tangible projects and economic plans are supported by broader foreign policy initiatives designed to facilitate maritime trade and cooperation.

The statements from the head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization mark a clear intent to harness the country's maritime geography for economic growth.

The strategy combines internal capacity-building—through cultural change and infrastructure development—with external partnership, as evidenced by the planned Iran-Russia Caspian Sea consortium.

This dual approach, backed by cited diplomatic efforts, frames Iran's maritime economy as a strategic priority with the potential to contribute substantially to a more diversified and resilient national economy.