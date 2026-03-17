The roar against dangerous war against Iran

TEHRAN - After the United States and Israel started a surprise and unlawful war on Iran on Feb. 28, waves of protests have gripped the United States. The protests have spread to more than 50 cities across the country. The huge protests in Washington, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles have been of particular importance.

The protestors, from leftists to anti-war conservatives, has called the war on Iran "illegal", "dangerous", "disastrous", etc. The protests have been organized by Code Pink, ANSWER Coalition, Jewish Voice for Peace.

The AOC has rightly said that air raids don't bring democracy, but destruction, terrorism and unending sufferings for the people in the region.

The joint U.S.-Israeli war did not just caught Iran off guard. It took the entire world too. It was because Iran and the United States and Iran were in the middle of the talks on Iran's nuclear program and planned to meet again that the war on Iran began.

The protestors in the U.S. are calling for an immediate end to the war and a return to diplomacy.

The protests are not just limited to the United States. They have spread to many cities in the world.

The march against the war in Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea, was inspiring and symbolically very important. The organizers of the protest in Seoul printed the first page of the Tehran Times in a large size that was filled with the photos of the children killed in the joint U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

The photo shows that the ongoing war against Iran is not much different from the war on Gaza in which civilians, especially children, were brutally massacred.

The tragedy of the Minab school in which about 170 schoolgirls and their teachers were buried under rubble by American missiles is not something that the world cannot forget or forgive.

The cruel war is detested even by some American allies. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a rightist politician, has said the war is "outside the framework of international law." She also said the war shows "the collapse of a shared world order." She also sympathized with the female students in Minab.

Many people around the world, including American citizens, also know that an American nuclear submarine fired a torpedo at an unarmed Iranian frigate in the Indian Ocean with 180 servicemen onboard. The also know that out of 180 people, 87 were killed, 61 remain missing, and just 32 survivors were rescued.

First, Donald Trump was elected president in Nov. 2016 mostly because he campaigned on ending what he called "forever wars" or "endless wars".

Again, in his presidential campaigns in 2024, Trump promoted some other slogans. One of them was "America First". But he cheated the Americans. He was deceived by bloodthirsty Zionists, such as Israel Katz and Benjamin Netanyahu, to advance Israel's vicious goals against Iran.

In his second presidency, Israel has deceived him into two wars against Iran: First in June 2025 and the ongoing one.

He is dancing to the tune of Benjamin Netanyahu, a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The war that has been launched against Iran is much more dangerous than the wars that George W. Bush started against Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003.

There were also major differences between the Afghanistan and Iraq wars with the one that has been started against Iran.

The American public mostly backed the war on Afghanistan who had hosted Osama bin Laden, the leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist group considered responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks. To a lesser extent, the Americans also backed the war against the Saddam Hussein regime in Iraq, although then American officials' lies that Iraq was developing a secret plan to produce weapon of mass destruction (WMDs) turned out to be scandolously wrong. Reports have also emerged that Israel prompted the U.S. to attack Iraq in 2003.

In terms of population and military power, Iran is not comparable to Afghanistan and Iraq. It is a 90 million-population country that also enjoys a much stronger military power. In terms of geography, it is also much larger country than Afghanistan and Iraq.

The wars that the Bush administration started against Afghanistan and Iraq did not affect the global economy and energy markets. But just 18 days into the war against Iran, the oil prices have jumped 40 to 50 percent. Economists are also warning that if the war continues major economies will face stagflation.

Geo-strategically, Iran also has a unique place in the world. It has control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz that about 20 percent of the world's oil and gas shipments pass through it.

Third week into the war against Iran, Donald Trump is asking American allies to help it open the Strait of Hormuz that Iran has closed to the oil takers operated by the U.S. and its allies. To his dismay, Washington's allies, including Britain and Germany, have rejected his request to help the U.S. to get out of the Hormuz quagmire.

Being aware of the dangers of this unjustified war which is expanding day by day, the American public are wary of its ripple effects. It is for this reason that American demonstrators are urging people in the United States and elsewhere not to allow this war get out of control. It is also noticeable that opinion polls show that the majority of the American oppose the war.

They are carrying banners reading "Hands off Iran", "No War on Iran", "Trump Is a War Criminal", etc.

Middle East Eye reported on Monday that Trump had told Turkish President Erdogan that the war on Iran will last just "four days".

American people's mind is still fresh with the bodies of their soldiers brought home from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. They also know that the wars in these two countries energized and generated new terrorist groups with new names that are more violent than those like al-Qaeda.

This same person who has been deceived into war against Iran was forced to sign a deal with the Taliban that the U.S. invaded Afghanistan to topple them.

When he was not in office, he said the U.S. had spent about 8 trillion dollars on endless wars. Yet, the war that he has ordered against Iran is costing American taxpayers millions if not billions of dollars per day.

And given Iran's strong response to the aggressors, the U.S. is being forced to say it cannot predict the trajectory of the war.