Iranian strikes kill or wound over 500 US troops hiding in UAE

TEHRAN — Iran’s military announced on Saturday that its forces have killed or wounded more than 500 American soldiers in strikes targeting two U.S. hideouts in Dubai.

The announcement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the command center for Iran’s armed forces, stated that American personnel had abandoned their conventional regional bases under the pressure of ongoing Iranian attacks and regrouped in two hidden locations outside Dubai. According to the military’s spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, one hideout housed over 400 personnel and the second more than 100. Both sites were struck by precision missiles and drones launched by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force and Navy in the late hours of Friday.

“The strikes inflicted very heavy losses. Ambulances were transporting American soldiers, including commanders, for hours following the attacks,” the spokesman said. He did not provide a breakdown between fatalities and the wounded.

The U.S. government has not yet addressed the impact of these new Iranian attacks. Various reports and military statements indicate that the Trump administration is systematically concealing the true extent of U.S. personnel losses. The aim is to maintain public support for a war widely seen as the most unpopular American war in recent decades, according to analysts who spoke to the Tehran Times.

The Trump administration says only 14 American soldiers have been killed since the start of the war on February 28. This is despite Iran having destroyed or severely damaged at least 17 U.S. bases in seven regional countries, while also striking secret residences of U.S. military personnel.

Fears are also mounting in the U.S. that Trump may soon expand American aggression to include ground troops—a prospect that American

military analysts say would result in catastrophic U.S. casualties. Some of the personnel Iran targeted on Friday are believed to have been part of the troops the U.S. is planning to use in a ground invasion against Iran.

Also on early Saturday, a support vessel belonging to the U.S. military was targeted by Iranian armed forces at a "significant distance" from Oman’s Port of Salalah, according to a separate statement by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

The statement emphasized that Iran respects the national sovereignty of Oman, described as a "brotherly and friendly nation."

Iran also intercepted an American F-16 fighter jet in the early hours of Saturday, bringing the number of enemy warplanes it has successfully targeted in the past four weeks to eight. According to a statement by the IRGC, the F-16 managed to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after being hit.