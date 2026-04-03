TEHRAN — As the twisted steel of the B1 Bridge smoldered, Iranians recognized the stench of an old, recurring crime.

This strike was not a move on a traditional chessboard of military objectives.

This is domicide; the calculated, systematic destruction of a people’s ability to inhabit their own land and maintain a modern existence.

The B1 Bridge, a 136-meter-high marvel of Iranian engineering and a symbol of national achievement, was hit because it served as a vital artery for Alborz province.

Contrary to the ludicrous propaganda pushed by ex-Unit 8200 officer Barak Ravid, who relayed a U.S. official’s claim that the unfinished B1 Bridge was being used to secretly transport missiles from Tehran to western launch sites, the strike had nothing to do with military logistics.

The excuse collapses under basic scrutiny: a bridge still under construction and not yet operational could not possibly move missiles or provide logistical support.

It was targeted because it represented the heartbeat of everyday Iranian life.

Trump’s own gloating Truth Social post, viciously celebrating how "the biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down," revealed the real intent.

The message from Washington and Tel Aviv is brutally clear: submit to hegemony, or watch your civilization be dismantled piece by piece.

The half-century doctrine of civilian ruin

To understand the current war on Iran, one must look past the news headlines and social media ramblings of the malignant narcissistic sociopath the Americans call their president, and instead examine the historical lineage of American and Israeli conduct.

The strategy of using infrastructure as a hostage is a dark tradition.

In the 1960s, during Operation Rolling Thunder, American bombers deliberately hammered the dikes and irrigation canals of North Vietnam.

The intent was to flood the rice paddies, engineer a famine, and punish an entire society for its resistance.

This playbook was refined during the 1991 Persian Gulf War, where the United States obliterated 96 percent of Iraq’s electrical grid, along with water-treatment plants and sewage systems.

Pentagon planners admitted with chilling candor that the goal was to create post-war “leverage” by leaving the nation so crippled it would be forced to beg for reconstruction.

The direct result was not a military defeat, but a surge in infant mortality and waterborne diseases that killed tens of thousands.

From the blackouts in Baghdad to the pulverized ruins of Libya in 2011, the West has consistently sought to "starve and darken" those who defy its dictates.

These are neither mistakes nor "collateral damage;" they are calculated atrocities intended to cause widespread suffering under the guise of surgical precision.

The Dahiya doctrine and the geography of terror

The Dahiya Doctrine, birthed in Israel's 2006 war on Lebanon, explicitly advocates for the use of disproportionate force against civilian areas to exert pressure on the state.

After flattening the Dahiya quarter of South Beirut, Israeli generals were open about their philosophy: entire villages and urban centers are not civilian zones; they are “military bases” to be leveled.

We saw this doctrine reach its genocidal nadir in Gaza, where by late 2025, over 90 percent of homes were destroyed and every university was erased.

Today, that same blueprint is being applied to the Iranian heartland.

The coordinated strikes on the South Pars gas field—which provides 70 percent of Iran’s domestic consumption—and the Asaluyeh petrochemical facilities are attempts to strip Iran of its industrial sovereignty.

By targeting oil depots in Tehran and Karaj, as well as the Mobarakeh and Khuzestan steel complexes, the aggressors seek to halt the gears of our economy and force a civilizational regression.

They aim to prove that no nation is allowed to be modern, industrial, and independent simultaneously.

The war on healing

The moral bankruptcy of this campaign reaches its absolute lowest point in the systematic assault on Iranian healthcare.

Since the beginning of March, the World Health Organization (WHO) has verified more than twenty distinct attacks on medical infrastructure.

The Pasteur Institute, a pillar of vaccine research, and Tofigh Daru, a facility producing life-saving cancer medications, were deliberately struck.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society reports that 275 medical centers have been damaged, along with nearly 500 schools.

This is the deliberate erasure of a society's capacity to heal its own wounds.

By targeting the sick and the vulnerable, the U.S. and Israel hope to break the social contract between the Iranian state and its citizens.

They fail to realize that such cruelty only serves to weld the nation together in a shared, righteous anger.

The shameless face of the new aggression

What distinguishes the 2026 war from previous decades is the total loss of Western shame.

Previous war criminals used the linguistic gauze of "exporting democracy" and "humanitarian intervention."

Trump has dispensed with the mask. His public threats to bring Iran back to the "Stone Age" and his boasting about the destruction of civilian landmarks on social media are the words of a leader who no longer feels the need to hide his barbarism.

He says out loud what his predecessors practiced in the shadows.

However, the architects of this terror campaign have made a fundamental miscalculation regarding Iranian character.

For decades we lived under sanctions and “maximum pressure.” That hardship forged a decentralized, robust infrastructure built precisely for this moment.

It is rooted in the Sacred Defense mentality that carried us through the imposed war of the 1980s.

Just as the Iranian armed forces have demonstrated, every act of aggression now carries an immediate cost.

The United States and Israel have lost the future. By resorting to 19th-century colonial burn-and-pillage tactics, they have shown they possess no political vision, only violence.

Sanctions as economic terrorism, selective enforcement of international law, and the grotesque spectacle of bombing hospitals while preaching a “rules-based order” have stripped them of any remaining moral authority.

Iran, by contrast, stands sovereign, exercising its legitimate right to self-defense under the United Nations Charter.

Bridges can be rebuilt. Steel mills can be restored. But the dignity and resolve of a 5,000-year-old civilization cannot be bombed into submission.