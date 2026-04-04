Iran says it can sustain long-term disruption in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN- A senior Iranian security official said that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz could persist for an extended period, asserting that Tehran has the capacity to maintain such conditions for years.

In remarks to Press TV, the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, linked Iran’s heightened focus on the strategic waterway to its role in supplying U.S. military installations across the region. He said that much of the equipment destined for American bases and garrisons has historically been transported by sea.

“Iran has the capability to sustain this situation for years,” the official said, referring to an effective halt to transit by U.S. and allied vessels through the strait.

The official added that Iranian authorities believe such maritime logistical support should no longer be allowed to continue. He argued that earlier intervention in regulating traffic through the strait could have significantly weakened the enemy’s logistical capacity.

“For this reason, Iran will no longer permit such logistics to take place,” he said.