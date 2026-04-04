IFRC issues emergency appeal to intl. community to support IRCS efforts

TEHRAN – The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has issued an emergency appeal, urging international community to support the Iranian Red Crescent Society during the imposed war by the United States and Israel against the country.

“In Iran, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating. In almost one month, more than 1,900 people have been killed, including women and children, and at least 20,000 people have been injured,” Jagan Chapagain, the secretary general of the IFRC, said in a post on X.

The official went on to laud the courageous acts of IRCS staff as they rush in to provide rescue services to those affected by the war, highlighting “Despite fear and uncertainty, Iranian Red Crescent Society staff, and volunteers continue to respond with remarkable courage, providing emergency care and health services across the country,” IRNA reported.

“The IFRC is supporting this response by scaling up critical resources. We launched an emergency appeal aiming to provide support to the Iranian Red Crescent respond efforts, through operational support, and international procurement of critical supplies.

I call on the international community to show solidarity, and support our emergency appeal and the operation in Iran.”

Formerly, the IFRC regional director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Hossam Elsharkawi, in a letter to the head of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand, had announced solidarity with the IRCS.

“On behalf IFRC MENA Regional Office, I wish to reiterate our strong condemnation of any violence directed against humanitarian workers and volunteers, as well as against the services and infrastructures that support the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Please be assured of our continued solidarity with the Iranian Red Crescent Society and our steadfast support for your vital humanitarian mission,” the official wrote.

IFRC has enumerated most urgent priorities to support IRCS as: Scaling up life-saving relief, healthcare, including trauma services, and access to essential medicines; Expanding mental health support for a population under immense psychological strain; Restoring access to basic needs and services; and Strengthening protection services to ensure the safety and the dignity of the most vulnerable.

Since the beginning of the war on February 28, four aid workers of the IRCS have been martyred by the US-Israeli aggressions.