Iran’s first vice president: Trump stuck in the Stone Age

Iran’s first vice president delivered a criticism at President Donald Trump over recent remarks about a lack of funding for social programs in the United States.

US media outlets reported this week that Trump had said it wasn’t possible for his government to fund medical and child care because it is focused on military spending.

“Trump last night spoke about his inability to provide ‘childcare and healthcare’ for the American people, citing war as an excuse, and today he threatened Iran with destroying ‘power plants and bridges’,” Mohammad Reza Aref, wrote on X.

He added: “Someone who sacrifices their people’s welfare to threaten others is still stuck in the ‘Stone Age’. Iran, however, has chosen a different path: building, even under pressure.”

Trump has threatened to bomb Iran back to the “Stone Ages” if Tehran does not agree to a deal with his administration.