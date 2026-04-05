“If you won, why did you destroy the lineup?!”  

Farhikhtegan discussed the changes among American commanders. It wrote: In strategic logic, no commander tampers with the lineup of a winning team; but the extensive reshuffling within the US government and military shows that the situation on the battlefield and in domestic politics is not going according to Trump’s wishes.

A chain of dismissals in the middle of a war that has reached an unexpected stage for the United States does not send good signals to the White House. This move proves that the current team has failed to meet American expectations in the war. In addition, Trump’s public expression of anger and dissatisfaction with the performance of key members of his cabinet clearly shows that in his view, whatever this team is, it is not a ‘winner.’

Sobh-e-No: How can a ceasefire between Iran and the United States become possible?

Sobh-e-No, in a commentary, examined how a ceasefire between Iran and the United States could occur. The commentary states that when we speak of ending a war, we must note that this concept only becomes meaningful when the attacking side, after a period reaches the conclusion that achieving its predetermined objectives on the battlefield is very difficult and that the war has reached a deadlock. In such circumstances, the desire for negotiation and establishing a ceasefire increases. Therefore, if one day a ceasefire is established between Iran and the United States or negotiations take place, it means that the United States has encountered difficulty in achieving its goals and has been forced to show flexibility; because the victorious side is usually less inclined to negotiate.

Iran: The winning card in the post‑war economy

The Iran newspaper examined the readiness of the private sector for rebuilding war‑related damage. This analysis acknowledges that Iran’s private sector has the capability to renovate and reconstruct post‑war damage. However, as long as the private sector is not viewed as a strategic partner, economic reconstruction will not succeed. The reality is that Iran’s economy is at a turning point. Continuing the previous path means administrative reconstruction; changing course means genuine economic reconstruction. Today, the question is no longer about capability; the question is about the will to reform economic governance. If this emerges, the reconstruction of Iran’s economy can become the starting point of a new era of growth, resilience, and prosperity.

Hamshahri: The black day of the US Air Force

Hamshahri, in an analysis, addressed what it called the US Air Force’s black day and wrote: American media outlets and politicians acknowledge that Friday, April 3, counts as one of the darkest days in the history of the US Air Force, because Iran’s air‑defense forces inflicted historic and devastating blows to the United States’ war system by targeting at least two advanced fighter jets, two combat rescue helicopters, a refueling aircraft, and a Chinook helicopter. Given the current circumstances, criticism of the US president has intensified, and American analysts and politicians—while admitting the firepower of the air‑defense units of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces—are reproaching Donald Trump for his lies and rhetoric about having destroyed Iran’s military capabilities.

Donya‑e‑Eqtesad: The trajectory of the war is shifting in Iran’s favor

In the Israeli‑American coalition’s war against Iran, the balance of power has shifted toward the Iranian front. The combined operation ‘True Promise IIII’, by surpassing Wave 92, has not only destroyed the enemy’s strategic infrastructure in the occupied territories, but has also caused a deep rift within the US military establishment. On the diplomatic front as well, the situation has been in Iran’s favor, and many countries—including France, a US ally—have emphasized a diplomatic solution for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while also stating that such a solution is only possible in coordination with Iran. Inside the country, national unity is at its peak, and this reality has shown Trump that national dignity is not something that can be measured in dollars.

Shargh: Iran’s upper hand

Maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz is a predetermined necessity, and Iran cannot ignore it. This time, it is Iran that is imposing sanctions on the United States and any country that cooperates with it in enforcing sanctions. What Iran gains in the Strait (oil exports and collecting transit fees under various pretexts of different hubs) provides an alternative to the United States’ unlawful sanctions. Iran can claim that US sanctions are illegal and constitute an act of war against Iran, placing the United States in a state of war with Iran; therefore, governments that comply with the sanctions are considered hostile and have no right to passage through the Strait. Of course, Iran also has room for other legal interpretations.

