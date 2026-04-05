Port equipment, maritime fleet modernization on agenda: PMO head

TEHRAN- The head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) emphasized that the coming year will see more serious steps toward the flourishing of development plans, increasing the operational capacity of ports, and most importantly, improving productivity through the modernization of port equipment and the maritime fleet.

According to IRNA reporting from the Ports and Maritime Organization, Mohammad Shakibi-Nasab, at the inauguration ceremony introducing Adel Deris as the new head of the Port and Economic Affairs Deputy and Mohammad Mohsen Salimipour as the new head of the Port Affairs General Administration, condemned the aggression of the Zionist regime and America against our beloved homeland.

He also wished for victory and success for the fighters of Islam in this war.

Appreciating the relentless efforts of the organization's previous heads, who rendered valuable services during their tenure, Shakibi-Nasab also thanked port colleagues and managers across the country who, in these difficult wartime conditions, did not allow port operations and maritime activities to stop for a single moment, ensuring that essential goods and people's necessities were transferred from ports to various parts of the country as quickly as possible.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development further announced the supply of maritime and port equipment as one of the organization's key priorities.

In another part of his remarks, he called for facilitating, accelerating, and revising the main processes of the Ports and Maritime Organization.

Shakibi-Nasab also requested that senior headquarters and port managers be present in the field, visiting operational units and colleagues in various sections of the country's ports.

According to the report, at this meeting, Adel Deris, the new head of the Port and Economic Affairs Deputy, referring to the current situation of the country, stated: "What the people and fighters demand is that officials remain committed to their duties and work with double effort."

He added: "Planning with a future-oriented perspective and based on improving productivity through the use of modern knowledge and specialized personnel is the most important agenda of the Port and Economic Affairs Deputy of the Ports and Maritime Organization in the new term."

Deris continued: "We will reform and revise the processes in the Port Affairs Deputy in such a way that no operational interruption occurs, and port activities are carried out swiftly."

Mohammad Mohsen Salimipour, the new head of the Port Affairs General Administration of the Ports and Maritime Organization, also gave a brief report on the future plans of this administration during the meeting.

On March 6, private sector representatives sat down with Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh to forge a partnership for national resilience.

The crisis management headquarters meeting, chaired by Sadegh and attended by deputy ministers for transport, central bank officials, and representatives from the economy and agriculture ministries, focused on one overriding priority: expediting the transfer of essential goods from ports to the hinterlands.

Detailed reports were presented on the status of unloading operations at Shahid Beheshti, Shahid Rajaei, Imam Khomeini, and Amirabad ports—facilities that have become the frontline of Iran’s economic defense.

Private sector representatives raised concerns about bureaucratic complexities that could slow the exit of goods from ports. In a significant show of national solidarity, the private sector offered to assume necessary commitments and guarantees to resolve financial regulatory concerns, effectively becoming full partners in the national emergency response.

Minister Sadegh’s response was immediate. She ordered her deputies to "seriously strive to resolve the problems of the private sector, which, alongside the government, is serving the people under wartime conditions." Her main directive was to create the necessary coordination with other bodies to transfer essential goods without delay.

The head of the Private Ports Association of Iran emphasized that despite the current circumstances, all port and maritime activities strictly adhere to global protocols.

In an interview, Mohammad Mehdi Hassanzadeh stated: "The Ports and Maritime Organization, as the trustee for managing the country's ports, is a completely specialized organization. Due to the mix of its clients—including domestic and international customers, such as shipping lines and cargo owners—all of its activities are conducted within the framework of international laws and regulations."

He noted that the primary mission of the port and maritime community is to manage the entry and exit of goods and maintain a stable flow of cargo transportation, particularly essential goods.

As the high-level inspections concluded, the Ports and Maritime Organization confirmed that the formation of operational headquarters at central and subordinate ports has enabled a coordinated response, combining preventive security measures with uninterrupted service delivery to keep the nation's supply chain secure.

EF/MA