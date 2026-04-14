Aref to Vance: US has suffered 'structural humiliation' over Israel briefings

TEHRAN - Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref took a jab at US Vice President JD Vance, accusing Washington of “structural humiliation” following Pakistani‑mediated negotiations between Iran and the United States in Islamabad over the weekend.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Aref pointed to comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said, “Vance reported to me on his way back from Islamabad, as he does every day.”

Aref wrote, “For the first time in history, a senior official of a government is providing daily briefings to the head of another state. The issue is not us; it is a matter of structural humiliation.”

He continued, “Do the American people realize that the White House has effectively turned into a reporting branch for another regime?”

The talks in Islamabad ended without an agreement. Iranian officials said the negotiations broke down over excessive US demands. The discussions followed a two‑week ceasefire after 40 days of joint US and Israeli military strikes against Iran that began on February 28.

