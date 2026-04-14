Iran to resume domestic flights at select airports soon, minister says

TEHRAN – Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh on Monday said domestic flights will soon resume at some airports where conditions allow, as authorities move to restore aviation services following recent conflict.

Sadegh made the remarks during a visit to the Iran Airport and Air Navigation Company, where she reviewed measures taken to maintain the country’s aviation and airport operations during the “third imposed war,” Miras Aria reported.

She stressed the need to quickly reinstate domestic flights in airports prepared for operations. “It is necessary that domestic flights in some airports where conditions are ready resume in the shortest possible time,” she said, adding that restoring flights would help return calm to society.

Sadegh praised aviation specialists for maintaining operations under difficult conditions and said the continuous presence of managers and staff had supported both colleagues and the public. She also thanked aviation personnel for their “sacrifice and commitment” during the crisis.

During a separate visit to the Civil Aviation Organization, the minister called for rebuilding the aviation sector with an approach that goes beyond compensation for damages. She said the government aims to upgrade the industry and strengthen infrastructure while safeguarding national assets.

“The aviation sector was on the front line of confrontation with the war,” Sadegh said, adding that round-the-clock efforts ensured services continued even in the most difficult conditions.

She also highlighted the importance of documenting the experience of the crisis, describing it as a management asset for future decision-making.

Abuzar Shiroudi, head of the Civil Aviation Organization, for his part, said the crisis directly affected the aviation sector, including damage to aircraft fleets, radar systems and other infrastructure. He said recovery efforts have begun, focusing on fleet modernization and technical upgrades.

Mohammad Amirani, chief executive of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, said some airport infrastructure had been damaged but pledged to rebuild it using domestic capabilities. “Although damage to some airport infrastructure built over years under sanctions is regrettable, we will rebuild these sections better and more resilient than before,” he said.

Amirani added that assessments to resume flights began immediately after a temporary ceasefire was announced and that services would restart with priority given to public demand and safety considerations.

He said airport capacity would return to full operation soon, assuring the public that aviation services are being restored under safe conditions.

AM