Tractor out of 2025/26 ACL Elite

TEHRAN – Iran’s Tractor were knocked out of the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 after a 3-0 defeat to UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli on Tuesday.

The match was played at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Tractor goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was sent off in the 52nd minute after bringing out of Sardar Azmoun outside the box.

Yuri Cesar scored Shabab Al Ahli's first goal from the spot and Saeid Ezatolahi made the scoreboard 2-0 in the 80th minute. Mateus Dias Lima scored the third goal for the Emirati side in the 90th minute.

Shabab Al Ahli will now face Thailand’s Buriram United in quarterfinals.