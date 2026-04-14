Iran estimates US‑Israeli war damages at $270 billion: Spox

TEHRAN- The spokeswoman for the Iranian administration has estimated that the damages caused by the recent US‑Israeli war of aggression against Iran amount to approximately $270 billion.

"These are preliminary and very rough figures, but the damage so far stands at $270 billion," Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

She noted that the administration’s economic authorities will determine more precise figures through a multi‑stage process.

The first stage will assess damage to buildings, she explained. The second will analyze budget revenue losses and the impact of industrial shutdowns.

War reparations were among the issues the Iranian negotiating team pursued during the Islamabad talks, she said, adding that such damages usually need to be examined in several layers.

"We will certainly defend our people's rights through legal means, including compensation for the bloodshed of our loved ones at the Minab school," Mohajerani added, referring to the horrific US‑Israeli military strike on an elementary school in Iran’s southern city of Minab on February 28, which claimed around 170 lives.