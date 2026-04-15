Over 200 fishery research projects to be implemented this year

TEHRAN- The head of the Iran Fisheries Science Research Institute announced plans to implement over 200 research projects in the fisheries sector in the current Iranian year 1405 (starting March 21, 2026).

Agriculture, Mohammad Seddiq Mortazavi, referring to the institute's executive policies for the current year, stated: Given the country's circumstances, the institute will carefully pursue and implement the executive policies planned for the year 1405.

He added: In line with the approved priorities of the Strategic Council, the institute's research planning has been carried out with the aim of increasing resilience, sustainability, and enhancing fishery products in the areas of fishing, aquaculture, processing and value-adding, as well as the production of biological fishery products.

Mortazavi, referring to the macro-objectives of fisheries research, said: Increasing per capita consumption of aquatic products, preserving genetic diversity, rebuilding endangered aquatic stocks, and protecting aquatic ecosystems are among the most important objectives of this research, which are being pursued in cooperation with the Iran Fisheries Organization, the Iranian Veterinary Organization, the Environmental Protection Organization, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, and the Sea-Based Development Headquarters.

The head of the National Institute of Fisheries Science Research, emphasizing the role of education and knowledge transfer alongside research activities, stated: Achieving new global knowledge and localizing it through two-way technology transfer, as well as promoting research findings for transfer to the country's production sector, are among the most important missions of this institute.

He announced the goal of utilizing artificial intelligence in fisheries research activities and said: For the first time, the use of artificial intelligence in various research projects—including aquatic reproduction and rearing, aquatic health and diseases, nutrition and live food production, sustainable fishing with a species conservation approach, as well as the production of processed and biological fishery products—has been placed on the agenda.

Mortazavi continued: This program will be implemented with the support and funding of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and the Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Organization (AREEO). If the necessary funds are secured, the research station for marine fish production in Bandar Lengeh will also be equipped with AI-based facilities.

He also referred to the use of modern technology capacities and added: The utilization of nanotechnology and biotechnology capabilities has also been considered in research activities related to fisheries.

Mortazavi then referred to research programs in the field of natural resources and stated: Studies for assessing and managing aquatic stocks in the Caspian Sea will be pursued, and—if funding is secured—projects to assess aquatic species stocks in the country's southern waters will also be followed up.

Iran’s fishery industry is a vital part of the country’s economy and food security, providing direct employment for approximately 285,000 to 300,000 people and indirect jobs for one million more.

Strategically leveraging access to the Caspian Sea in the north and the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman in the south, the sector is divided into two categories: capture fisheries and aquaculture, with the latter being the dominant force driving growth.

Production focuses on high-value species, including rainbow trout, common carp, and especially Pacific whiteleg shrimp.

As a major pillar of the non-oil economy, fishery exports reached over $700 million in 2025, with key markets including China, Iraq, and the UAE. Looking ahead, Iran aims to increase total fishery production to 1.8 million tons by 2030, with the goal of raising exports to $1.0 billion annually.

Iran’s seas host a rich diversity of fishery species.

Iran's fish farming sector, a vital part of its non-oil economy, primarily produces rainbow trout, common carp, and whiteleg shrimp. Production is geographically distinct: cold-water trout farms are concentrated in provinces along the Alborz and Zagros Mountains, while shrimp farming is focused in the southern coastal provinces of Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Sistan-Baluchestan. In 2025, the sector saw significant growth, with shrimp production alone reaching 50,000 tons. This robust aquaculture sector is a key driver for exports, job creation, and regional economic development.

EF/MA