ICRC dispatches first aid shipment to Iran

TEHRAN - Iran has received the first consignment of humanitarian relief items from the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (ICRC) since the beginning of the imposed US-Israeli war against Iran, February 28.

The shipment includes 171 tons of essential items such as blankets, water containers, kitchen sets, tarpaulin cloths, hygiene parcels, solar lamps, buckets, and mattresses that are delivered by five trucks, IRNA reported.

The second supplies involving 9 trucks of essential goods are expected to be delivered to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) by the end of the week.

Moreover, 200 generators and 100 water pumps, purchased from the country’s market, were donated to the IRCS.

The two shipments will provide for the basic needs of 25,000 families.

The ICRC representative to Iran, Vincent Cassard, hoped the consignment would help allocate part of the sufferings and pains of Iranian people caused by destructive measures of the US and Israel during the war.

The ICRC hopes to send more medical and essential assistance in coming weeks. The organization has also voiced readiness to boost cooperation with the IRCS in providing relief services and assistance to the people in need.

“We aim to extend support for the humanitarian efforts of the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Their committed response, particularly during difficult situations, is amazing. We are still committed to support their critical activities,” Cassard noted.

The IRCS has already received the fourth humanitarian shipment from Iraq, and the third aid consignments from China and Azerbaijan.

Following the outbreak of war on February 28, humanitarian shipments from different countries have been sent to Iran.

The fourth humanitarian consignment from the Iraqi Red Cross Society included 28 equipped ambulances, 65 trucks containing medical and construction tools, IRNA reported.

The shipment also involved 11 loaders, backhoes, motorcycles, wheelchairs, tents, air-conditioning systems, and heaters. In return for their help, Iran dispatched 11 tankers of drinkable water, chlorine for disinfection, and mobile laboratory to Wasit province in Iraq, where water distribution facilities had been destroyed.

The first consignment of the Chinese Red Cross included five Toyota rescue vehicles, 20 motorcycles, and the second shipment involved a loader, a backhoe, a mini-loader (bobcat), and 5,000 blankets. The third aid shipment contained 11 bobcats, two cranes, a backhoe, and eight motorcycles.

Azerbaijan also sent the third consignment of relief items via 10 trucks. The consignment included 200 tons of essential goods like flour, food and medical items, rice, sugar, drinkable water, oil, tea, and medical equipment, which were delivered through land border in Astara, Gilan province, ISNA reported. The first two shipments primarily involved eight trucks of essential food items, medicine, and medical equipment.

Dagestan Republic also dispatched its first humanitarian aid to the country. Seven trucks transported 140 tons of relief items including flour, rice, sugar, pasta, legumes, and oil.

Commending the neighboring countries support of Iran during this critical situation, the IRCS described it as a symbol of unity, brotherhood, and solidarity among nations.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand, has lauded humanitarian aid sent by friendly countries to support Iran during the US-Israeli war, highlighting that their empathy reflects their deep human, cultural, and historical bonds with the Iranian nation.

With the outbreak of the war, some countries including Iraq, China, Russia, Uzbekistan, India, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan have dispatched humanitarian consignment to the IRCS.

Iraq has recently delivered the second shipment of humanitarian aid, including 27 trucks of essential items such as ambulances, beds, stretchers, medical equipment, debris removal tools, blankets, and medicines.

Russia was another country that has sent relief items to the country. The shipment included 313 tons of medicines, Mehr news agency reported. Russia had formerly sent a shipment of 30 tons of medicine to the IRCS.

To express their solidarity with Iran, Tajikistan also prepared a shipment comprising 110 trucks carrying a total of 3,610 tons of humanitarian aid, including 45 tons of medicine, hygiene, and medical supplies, along with children’s clothing, food supplies, household appliances, bedding, tents, construction materials, and other essential items.

Turkmenistan has sent four trucks of humanitarian aid. The 50-ton shipment included medicines, food, and children’s clothing.

A five-ton shipment of humanitarian aid was sent by India. The aid involved medicines and medical equipment.

According to the IRCS website, Azerbaijan has sent a shipment of 25 tons of food and medical items to Iran.

Moreover, Uzbekistan dispatched six trucks of relief items, 43 tons of medicines, and 75 tons of food supplies such as flour, edible oil, sugar, canned food, and pasta.