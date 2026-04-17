Sylvie Servoise’s “Committed Literature” published in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the book “La littérature engage” (“Committed Literature” in English), written by Sylvie Servoise has been released in the bookstores across Iran.

Translated by Parivash Safa and Hamed Fouladvand, the book has been brought out by the Morvarid Publications in 141 pages, ISNA reported.

The back cover reads: “Committed literature has seldom enjoyed a good reputation. In fact, literature has often been reproached for sacrificing form to content, art to usefulness, truth to ideology, and depth and precision to dualism and dogmatism. Only a small number of such works have escaped this rule.”

Servoise, in this concise, highly informative, and engaging work, discusses the grammar and structural principles of literary commitment, earlier systems of committed literature, and the transformations of committed literature in the modern era with the necessary precision and thoroughness. At the end of the book, she turns to outlining new directions for committed literature in the contemporary period.

Sylvie Servoise is a French scholar of literature known for her research on modern French literature and comparative literary studies. She is a professor of French literature and comparative literature in France.

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