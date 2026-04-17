Foreign Ministry spokesman: Vessels can transit the Strait of Hormuz through coordination with Iran

TEHRAN- Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain fully open to all commercial vessels for the remainder of the Lebanon ceasefire.

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote: "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage of all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared fully open for the remaining duration of the ceasefire, via the coordinated route previously announced by the Ports and Maritime Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Donald Trump reacted on X, posting in all-caps style:

"IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!"

Interestingly, Trump referred to the strategic waterway as the "Strait of Iran" — a departure from its internationally recognized name, the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei also clarified Araghchi’s comments. He said the Lebanon ceasefire was part of the two-week Iran–US truce agreement. He noted that after the implementation of the ceasefire in Lebanon, vessels can transit the Strait of Hormuz under the framework of the two-week Tehran-Washington ceasefire and in coordination with Iranian authorities.