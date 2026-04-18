US 'piracy': Iran locks the sea gates of Hormuz

TEHRAN – Iran has reasserted full control over the Strait of Hormuz following US breaches of commitments related to a fragile two-week ceasefire.

Reports on Saturday suggested that Iranian naval forces intercepted two vessels that attempted to transit the strategic waterway without coordination with Iranian authorities.

Iran has denounced the US for violating the truce, while media reports have also cast doubt on the likelihood of a new round of talks with Washington amid a US naval blockade on Iranian ports. On Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) doubled down on enforcement of a naval blockade. CENTCOM stated that the United States is continuing to enforce its declared “maritime blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas.”

Earlier, Iranian officials had strongly rejected President Trump’s social media chatter, reiterating that they were based on “false claims” and political misrepresentation.

President Trump, in a series of posts on Truth Social on Friday, made several claims regarding the status of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, and the Lebanon ceasefire. He stated that Iran had “agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again,” and added that the United States would retrieve Iran’s enriched uranium. Trump also said the US naval blockade would remain in full force despite the ceasefire.

These remarks followed comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X, in which he stated that “the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is completely open,” describing it as coordinated in the wake of ceasefire understandings.

Iranian officials have accused the US president of selectively interpreting Araghchi’s statements for political purposes. It appears that Trump’s remarks misrepresented the conditions attached to maritime arrangements and were intended to deflect attention from growing criticism of US policies in the region following the joint war it launched against Iran on February 28.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the reopening and regulated transit through the Strait of Hormuz remains contingent on US compliance with the terms of the two-week ceasefire agreement between Tehran and Washington reached on April 8. Esmaeil Baghaei further stated that Iran’s decisions regarding maritime passage are based on coordinated mechanisms. He warned that the US naval blockade and maritime restrictions would be considered a violation of ceasefire understandings, and would prompt reciprocal measures. Baghaei firmly rejected Trump’s claims regarding Iran’s enriched uranium, stressing that such materials will remain within Iranian territory and will not be transferred abroad under any circumstances.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian Parliament and top negotiator, also dismissed Trump’s statements as “false,” arguing that the United States has failed to achieve its objectives through military action and will similarly fail in diplomatic negotiations. He emphasized that passage through the Strait of Hormuz will operate under a “designated route” and will require Iranian authorization, adding that the final determination over maritime rules remains a matter of national sovereignty. "Whether the strait remains open or closed, and the rules governing it, will be determined on the battlefield, not on social media."

On Saturday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) also dismissed the US naval blockade as “piracy.”

“Until America allows full freedom of navigation for vessels traveling from Iran to destinations and vice versa, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain under strict control and in its previous condition,” Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said.

Iranian political figures also continued to respond sharply. Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security Committee of Iran’s Parliament, wrote on X: “We warned you, but you ignored it. Now enjoy the Strait of Hormuz returning to the status quo.” In an earlier post, he stated that “the time has come to comply with the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz,” adding that such regulations are determined by Iran rather than social media declarations.

The developments come amid discussions over a potential new round of talks between Tehran and Washington in Islamabad. However, Iranian media outlets have reported uncertainty over the next phase of negotiations, citing US “excessive demands” and recent announcements from Washington regarding maritime pressure measures.

Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran has not agreed to proceed with further rounds of talks, stating that Tehran is not interested in “fruitless or attritional negotiations.”

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, said on Saturday that no date has been set for the next round of negotiations between Iran and the United States. The first round of talks between Tehran and Washington was held through Pakistan’s mediation in Islamabad a week ago.

Analysts argue that Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and the failure of the joint US-Israel military campaign have strengthened Iran’s strategic position. They maintain that attempts to exert pressure through maritime measures, including the US naval blockade, have proven ineffective and strategically futile in altering Iran’s stance or limiting its regional influence.

At the same time, regional diplomacy continues, with Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, concluding a three-day visit to Tehran, where he met senior Iranian officials. Parallel diplomatic engagements have also taken place between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey aimed at supporting broader de-escalation efforts.

Iranian officials maintain that any future negotiations with the United States will depend on respect for Iran’s national interests and recognition of its regional position, framing diplomacy as a continuation—not a concession—of Iran’s strategic and military resilience.

