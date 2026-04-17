TEHRAN – In a powerful testament to interfaith solidarity, Tehran's Yusef Abad Synagogue held a solemn memorial ceremony on April 16 for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The gathering at the Jewish place of worship was not merely a ritual. It was a profound declaration of shared grief and national unity. Photos from the event showed attendees from across Iran's religious communities standing shoulder to shoulder, their faces etched with sorrow and resolve.

On the synagogue's wall, a famous saying by Imam Khomeini was prominently displayed: "The Jewish faith is separate from Zionism." Above the entrance, a banner read: "O martyred Leader, your path will continue."

Another large placard, featuring the image of Ayatollah Khamenei, declared: "Unity of Iran's faiths against aggression – condemnation of the attack on the Tehran synagogue by the child-killing Zionist regime and criminal America."

Iran's Jewish community, numbering approximately 25,000, has once again chosen the side of right. Following the U.S.-Israeli aggression on Iran on February 28, the community issued a resolute statement of support for the Islamic Republic.

Religious and political leaders of the Jewish community, including their representatives in the Iranian Parliament, expressed their deep hatred for the military aggression by Israel and the United States, reaffirming their unwavering loyalty to Tehran.

The very act of holding this memorial — especially after Israel and America bombed a synagogue in Tehran — is living proof that Iran's Jewish community sees its roots not in Tel Aviv, but in the ancient soil of Persia.

In a region torn by sectarianism, Iran stands as a stark contrast. Jews have their own parliamentary representative, freely practice their faith, and live as equal citizens. This ceremony was not an exception. It was a reflection of a deeply ingrained culture of respect, one that separates Judaism from the violent extremism of Zionism.

As one attendee put it: "We are Iranian first. Our homeland is under attack. And we stand with Iran until the end."