Iran's women's volleyball crowned CAVA champions

TEHRAN -Iran’s women’s volleyball team claimed the title of the 2026 Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) for a second successive year on Friday.

Team Melli asserted their dominance on the continental stage by clinching a brilliant victory in the final match held in Kathmandu, Nepal. Facing a resilient Kazakhstan side, the Iranian squad displayed tactical brilliance and composure, ultimately securing a decisive 3-1 win with set scores of 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, and 25-21.

Under the astute leadership of head coach Lee Do-hee, Iran remained undefeated throughout the tournament. Their path to gold was marked by consistent excellence, having already overcome Kazakhstan 3-0 during the preliminary rounds. Furthermore, the team demonstrated their depth and superior skill by dispatching both Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in earlier encounters, proving their technical superiority.

The bronze medal match concluded earlier that day, with India securing a hard-fought 3-1 victory over hosts Nepal. However, the tournament ultimately belonged to Iran, whose undefeated run and commanding performance in the final cemented their status as the rightful champions of this prestigious competition.