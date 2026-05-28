Iran into CAVA final

Iran's women's volleyball team booked their place at the final of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) on Thursday.

Team Melli defeated Nepal in straight sets (25-20, n25-15, 25-11) in the semifinals of the event.



Kazakhstan also qualified for the final after defeating India 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-14) in another semis.



Iran will face Kazakhstan in the final match on Friday, while Nepal play India in third-place match.



The CAVA Women’s Volleyball Championship 2026 continues through May 29 in Kathmandu as teams compete for regional honors and strengthen sporting ties across the region.