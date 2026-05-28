Iran into CAVA final

  1. Sports
May 28, 2026 - 19:7

Iran's women's volleyball team booked their place at the final of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) on Thursday.

Team Melli defeated Nepal in straight sets (25-20, n25-15, 25-11) in the semifinals of the event.

Kazakhstan also qualified for the final after defeating India 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-14) in another semis.

Iran will face Kazakhstan in the final match on Friday, while Nepal play India in third-place match.  

The CAVA Women’s Volleyball Championship 2026 continues through May 29 in Kathmandu as teams compete for regional honors and strengthen sporting ties across the region.

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