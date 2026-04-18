Iran’s PGPL faces a risky plan to resume after 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN - Uncertainty around the future of the Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) has turned into a serious challenge for Iranian football. With the season left unfinished due to exceptional conditions of the country and the 2026 World Cup approaching, the idea of resuming the league after the tournament raises more questions than answers.

Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation of Iran, recently admitted that given the unpredictable situation, continuing the league right now may not be the right decision. At the same time, plans are already being discussed to restart the competition after the World Cup. This contradiction shows just how unclear the overall strategy is.

Even in the best-case scenario, if Iran are eliminated in the group stage, the league would only restart in mid-July. That leaves organizers with eight remaining rounds plus domestic cup matches to be played in a very tight schedule. Compressing so many games into a short period is difficult and risks lowering the quality of football.

But the biggest issue is not timing, it is fairness. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) requires Iran to nominate its representatives for the AFC Champions League Elite and AFC Champions League 2 by early June. This means teams may be selected for Asia before the league is actually finished!

Such a situation is highly unusual and, frankly, difficult to justify. Football competitions are built on results earned on the pitch. Deciding Asian representatives based on an incomplete table goes against the basic idea of fair competition.

There are also serious sporting consequences. If the top teams secure their continental spots early, their motivation in the remaining matches will naturally drop. That directly affects teams fighting for survival at the bottom of the table, where every point matters. In other words, the competitive balance of the league would be damaged.

On top of that, clubs themselves are divided. Some prefer the league to end now, while others insist on continuing. This disagreement reflects a deeper problem: the lack of a clear and consistent plan from decision-makers.

If the league does resume after the World Cup under these conditions, the remaining matches may lose much of their meaning. At that point, the competition risks becoming just a formality, played mainly to officially name a champion for the record books.

Iranian football now faces an important decision. Continue with a flawed plan, or protect the integrity of the league. Because when key outcomes are decided before the season is completed, it is fair to ask: does continuing the league really make sense?