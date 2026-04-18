UN Tourism opens applications for Best Tourism Villages 2026

TEHRAN - The UN Tourism has opened applications for its Best Tourism Villages 2026 initiative, inviting member states to nominate rural destinations that promote sustainable tourism and community development.

The agency said countries can submit up to eight candidate villages through their national tourism administrations, with applications closing on June 9, 2026. The selected villages will be announced in the third quarter of the year during an official UN Tourism event.

Launched in 2021, the Best Tourism Villages programme has attracted more than 1,000 applications from 100 countries. The initiative’s global network currently includes 319 rural destinations across 65 countries, spanning Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Of these, more than 230 villages have been formally recognized, while 83 are participating in an upgrade programme designed to help them meet the required standards.

“Tourism is a proven game changer for rural communities,” said Shaikha Al Nuwais. “With our Best Tourism Villages we are showcasing the very best examples, where it’s keeping traditions alive, supporting small businesses or preserving nature. Now we want to expand our network and give tourists even more chances to enjoy authentic experiences that make a real difference when they travel.”

According to UN Tourism, the initiative is part of its broader Tourism for Rural Development Programme, which aims to use tourism as a driver of economic diversification, resilience and well-being in rural areas. The programme promotes the protection of cultural heritage, landscapes and traditional knowledge, while encouraging tourism models aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Applications will be assessed by an independent advisory board composed of global experts. Evaluation criteria include sustainability, governance, the safeguarding of cultural and natural heritage, infrastructure, and community well-being.

The initiative is built around three core components. The first is formal recognition as a Best Tourism Village, awarded to destinations that demonstrate strong performance in preserving heritage, supporting local communities and advancing sustainable practices across economic, social and environmental dimensions.

The second component, the Upgrade Programme, provides technical assistance and tailored guidance to villages that do not yet meet all the criteria for recognition. The aim is to help these destinations address gaps and strengthen their tourism development strategies.

The third component is the Best Tourism Villages Network, which connects recognized villages and those in the upgrade track. The network serves as a platform for knowledge-sharing, partnerships and capacity-building across regions.

UN Tourism said the initiative reflects growing global interest in rural tourism as travelers increasingly seek authentic experiences while contributing to local economies. The agency added that expanding the network would provide more opportunities for communities to benefit from tourism while preserving their cultural and natural assets.

AM