Iran's judiciary chief says aggressors must pay war reparations

TEHRAN- Iran's Judiciary Chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje'i, has stated that the United States and the Israeli regime must be held legally accountable by competent international bodies for war crimes and must pay full war reparations to Iran.

Mohseni-Eje'i made the remarks on Saturday during a meeting in Tehran with senior members of the High Council of the Judiciary and provincial judicial chiefs.

He argued that the United States and the Israeli regime initiated the conflict and caused extensive material and moral damage to the Iranian nation. According to the Judiciary chief, multiple deliberate war crimes were committed during the attacks, including the killing of civilians and children, as well as strikes on protected sites such as hospitals, schools, universities, and residential areas.

Citing provisions of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols, Mohseni-Eje'i said the actions of the US and Israel constituted violations not only of treaty obligations but also of established customs governing armed conflicts.

He instructed the Attorney General, the Judiciary's International Affairs Office, and the Human Rights Headquarters to intensify efforts to pursue Iran's legal claims before international legal and judicial institutions.

During the meeting, several officials provided updates on ongoing international legal follow-ups regarding violations committed during the war imposed on Iran.

The United States and the Israeli regime launched their war of aggression against Iran on February 28. The conflict came to a halt through a two-week ceasefire after 40 days of fierce fighting.