New documentary provides evidence of Iran’s sovereignty over Persian Gulf islands

TEHRAN – The research-based documentary “Occupation of Islands,” directed by Davoud Moradian, has begun its online screening, offering a meticulous historical analysis of Iran's sovereignty over the three Persian Gulf islands of Bu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb.

Produced by the Owj Arts and Media Organization, the film utilizes rare historical documents and maps to examine the geopolitical history of the region, Mehr reported on Friday.

It specifically focuses on the legacy of British colonial strategies and provides a detailed rebuttal to the claims made by the United Arab Emirates regarding the ownership of the trio of islands, the report added.

The documentary aims to present a well-reasoned narrative of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, featuring rare-seen footage of the islands. By tracing the historical roots of the dispute, Moradian’s work highlights how colonial powers influenced regional narratives to serve their own interests.

“Occupation of Islands” previously garnered attention during its participation in the 19th Cinéma Vérité Documentary Film Festival and the 44th Fajr Film Festival.

Audiences can now stream the documentary on several major Iranian VOD platforms.

The long-standing dispute over the three Persian Gulf islands—Bu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb—is a geopolitical issue deeply rooted in the era of British colonial withdrawal. Historically, these islands have been under Iranian sovereignty for centuries, supported by extensive administrative records from the Safavid and Qajar eras. Although Great Britain occupied the islands in the early 20th century, Iran re-established its control in 1971 following a memorandum of understanding just before the official formation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Legal experts emphasize that as British colonial rule ended, the newly established nations—including the UAE and Bahrain—effectively saw the islands return to their rightful owner, as all historical records and maps affirm their Iranian heritage.

Despite this, the UAE, often backed by regional and international allies, continues to challenge Iran's sovereignty. A significant escalation occurred on October 17, 2024, during a joint summit in Brussels between the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union. The final statement of the gathering included unfounded claims regarding Iran's territorial integrity, calling for an end to what it termed an "occupation." The EU-GCC statement asserted that Iran’s presence violates UAE sovereignty and contravenes the United Nations Charter—a move that Tehran has vehemently rejected as a violation of international law and a provocation.

In response, the Islamic Republic of Iran maintains that its sovereignty over the islands is "eternal and unquestionable," dismissing the EU-backed claims as baseless and historically illiterate. Iranian officials reiterate that the islands are an inseparable part of Iranian soil and reject any form of international arbitration. Following the European Union's alignment with these claims, a widespread wave of national solidarity emerged within Iran. Artists, social media activists, and various segments of society launched campaigns to reaffirm the islands' Iranian identity, utilizing historical documents to defend the nation's territorial integrity against foreign-led narratives.

SAB/

