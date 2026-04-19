Sa’dieh complex in Shiraz to offer free entry on Sa’di commemoration day

TEHRAN – Visitors will be granted free entry to the Sa’dieh cultural and historical complex in Shiraz on April 21, marking the national day commemorating Persian poet Sa’di Shirazi, a provincial official said.

Behzad Moridi, director-general of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts for Fars province, said the decision was taken to mark the occasion and promote Persian literature and culture.

“On the occasion of Sa’di Shirazi commemoration day, visiting the Sa’dieh complex will be free for the public,” he said.

Moridi said Sa’di is one of the prominent literary figures of Iran and the world, whose works, including the “Golestan” and “Bustan,” have played a role in conveying moral and social concepts.

He said the commemoration provides an opportunity to introduce younger generations to Iran’s literary heritage.

Moridi also announced a series of cultural programs to be held at the site, including poetry readings, traditional music performances and academic sessions with literature scholars.

He invited the public to attend the events and take part in honoring the poet.

Sa’dieh, located in the southern city of Shiraz, is the burial site of Sa’di Shirazi, a 13th-century poet known for his prose and poetry.

Sa’di, born in 1210 and died in 1291, is recognized for his writings on ethics and human values. His works have been widely studied in Iran and beyond.

The current mausoleum stands on the site where Sa’di was buried. Historical records indicate that an earlier tomb was constructed in the 13th century and later replaced during the Zand period with a structure made of brick and plaster.

AM