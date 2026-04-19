The victory of Iran’s discourse

Farhikhtegan, in an analysis, examined the consistency of Iran’s discourse during the Ramadan War and throughout the ceasefire period. According to the paper, Iran’s discourse has been shaped by stability, coherence, realism, and alignment between words and actions.

Tehran’s messages — even when delivered in a warning tone — have a calming effect on the markets because they are credible and executable (such as the actual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz).The dominant global narrative no longer belongs to whoever shouts the loudest, but to the actor who speaks more deliberately, coherently, and realistically, and above all, fulfills its commitments. In this asymmetric media arena, the Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to shift from being a consumer of others’ narratives to becoming a producer of global perception. Today, the global oil market responds more positively and calmly to Iran’s voice — a voice that signals stability and proves it through action — than to Trump’s repetitive and unstable threats. This shift in perception may be Iran’s most important strategic achievement in this unequal conflict: the triumph of a discourse of stability over a discourse of excitement and volatility.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Iran’s management of the Strait of Hormuz is certain and essential

Siasat-e-Rooz dedicated its editorial to the importance of Iran’s management of the Strait of Hormuz. The editorial states that, alongside the defensive readiness of the armed forces, the strait can provide permanent deterrence for the country. Normalizing the situation in the Strait of Hormuz — which is accompanied by a drop in oil prices — could give Trump the illusion that he can extract more concessions in the Islamabad negotiations, and by rapidly lowering energy prices, reduce the cost of starting a new war for aggressors. Under these conditions, the paper suggests that smart management of the strait — combined with firm warnings to any violating vessels and with the clear message that the situation will not return to the pre‑war era — is a factor that raises the enemy’s costs and strengthens Iran’s bargaining power. As a key deterrent principle, it must be internalized globally that Iran’s management of the Strait of Hormuz is definite and essential, and that accepting Iran’s conditions and rights is an irreversible necessity.

Iran: A strategic victory for Iran

The Iran newspaper, in an interpretation, examined Iran’s powerful approach toward the enemy’s plot. According to the paper, the Israelis had convinced the Americans that if the US supported and directly entered the war, they could overthrow the Iranian system within a few days by assassinating Iran’s leader and other senior officials. Their strategy was that by assassinating the leadership, the system would collapse or people would take to the streets, and it would be over, but that did not happen. In response to the continuous attacks and threats from the aggressive enemy, Iran launched extensive strikes on all US military bases in the region. Iran crossed its own red lines, targeted industrial and vital areas, and warned that if its bridges and power plants were attacked, it would shut down the entire region. This threat forced the enemy to pause. In the end, Israel and the United States achieved nothing, while Iran — relying on three pillars: the armed forces, the unprecedented presence of people in the streets, and active diplomacy — succeeded in achieving a strategic victory.

Shargh: The Strait of Hormuz, a powerful lever

For five decades, the United States, by guaranteeing the security of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, had created the assurance that the region’s oil would be sold in dollars and that the resulting dollars would flow back into US financial markets. But the current war has revealed how fragile these guarantees are. Today, China purchases a significant portion of its needed oil from Iran and Russia, and many of these transactions are settled in Yuan. The dollar’s share of global foreign‑exchange reserves has fallen to its lowest level of this century. This structural shift in the architecture of global finance goes far beyond a temporary tactic. As Deutsche Bank emphasized in an analysis, the Iran war may be recorded in history as a ‘key catalyst in the erosion of the petrodollar and the beginning of the petroyuan era.’ In this new architecture, Iran — with the leverage of controlling the Strait of Hormuz — plays a central role. What is happening is not a tactical shift but a structural transformation in the global financial system, and no future agreement can reverse this trajectory. Iran now holds a lever that extends far beyond the Strait of Hormuz — reaching deep into the foundations of the global financial order.