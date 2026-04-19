NYC mayor: $500 million spent daily on crimes against people of Iran, Lebanon

TEHRAN- The mayor of New York has criticized the US administration for spending $500 million a day on killing the people of Iran and Lebanon.

In an interview with US National Public Radio (NPR), Zahran Mamdani condemned federal government policies, saying: "We're talking about a federal administration that has spent close to $30 billion killing thousands of people at a time when working-class people across this country cannot afford the bare minimum."

"And to be told that a city-run grocery store is implausible, but spending more than $500 million a day to kill people in Iran and Lebanon is not only plausible but necessary — it speaks to a broken kind of politics," he added.

Mamdani also noted that military aggression against Iran has had a significant impact on the US economy. "At the core of any war is a dehumanization that takes place. And that dehumanization is not limited to any battlefield," he said.