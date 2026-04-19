Courageous faith versus cowardly blasphemy

“I’m not afraid of the Trump administration or of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what the Church works for.” His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, April 13, 2026, en route to Algiers

Opening

From the beginning of history to the present hour, the drama of humanity has been nothing less than the perennial contest between light and darkness, righteousness and transgression, the City of God and the restless ambitions of earthly power. The serpent strikes at the heel of the woman’s offspring, yet the head of evil is crushed by the hand of God. In the unified testimony of the Torah, the Gospel, and the Qur’an, evil is not a force equal to the good, but a corruption of it—a distortion that rises in rebellion against the divine order, seeking to enthrone itself through violence, deceit, and pride.

What we witness today—the bombs falling during Ramadan, the His Holiness Pope Leo XIV of Christ mocked, and Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (RIP) assassinated—is the same ancient darkness and it will meet the same ancient defeat. For the God of Abraham, Moses, Christ, and Muhammad—peace be upon them all—is beyond mockery. He is the Lord of this universe, and He has never abandoned His own. It is within this theological horizon that the unlawful aggression of Trump and Netanyahu against Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon must be understood—not merely as a geopolitical episode, but as a moral and spiritual event inscribed within the same ancient struggle—the perennial revolt of the wicked against the righteous and of the blasphemer against the sacred.

On April 10, 2026, His Holiness Pope Leo did what the Vicar of Christ must do: He declared that “God does not bless any conflict” and that any disciple of Christ, “the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs”. On April 12, Trump responded with blasphemy. He posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Christ-like healer, draped in white and red, hands emanating light, surrounded by American flags, eagles, and fighter jets. Even his own supporters recoiled. Marjorie Taylor Greene called it “more than blasphemy” and “an Antichrist spirit” (CNN, 2026). Megan Basham demanded he “ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God” (abc, 2026). Trump deleted the image but offered no apology, claiming it was meant to depict a Red Cross doctor (CNBC, 2026).

The verdict must be spoken plainly. These men are not statesmen. They are war criminals and blasphemers. Their god is not the Father of Jesus Christ. As the Holy Father declared aboard his flight to Algeria: “The heart of Christ is not with the wicked, the arrogant, and the proud” (Pope Leo XIV, 2026b). All free people must now choose a side. Silence is complicity. The God of righteousness summons His faithful. The god of war demands his tribute. Choose!

I. Count One: The god of war vs. the God of righteousness

Donald Trump has made his choice with unmistakable clarity. The god he serves is not the Father of Jesus Christ, whose commandments forbid murder (Exodus 20:13), prohibit the killing of the innocent (Exodus 23:7), and demand justice against oppression (Jeremiah 22:3), commanding also that no one exploit or abuse the vulnerable (Exodus 22:22–24). It is Ba'al of War – the ancient Canaanite deity whose worship demanded the sacrifice of children, whose altar is fed by the blood of the innocent, and whose priests demand that even the Vicar of Christ bow to the American President.

Consider the evidence. While his bombers reduced neighborhoods in Iran and Lebanon to rubble during the sacred month of Ramadan, Trump boasted of setting “Record Low Numbers in Crime” and creating “the Greatest Stock Market in History” (Time, 2026b). This is the logic of the sword: the belief that violence is compatible with prosperity, that slaughter can be reduced to a footnote in an economic report. When asked directly whether God approved of the war on Iran, Trump replied: “I do, because God is good – because God is good and God wants to see people taken care of” (Al Jazeera, 2026). His Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, went further, urging Americans to pray for victory “in the name of Jesus Christ.” He also compared airman’s rescue to Jesus’ resurrection (Al Jazeera, 2026). The blasphemy is complete; the Prince of Righteousness is invoked to bless the instruments of death.

The true God – the God confessed by Pope Leo XIV and the martyred Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (RIP) – is radically different. As the Holy Father declared on April 10, 2026, “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs” (Pope Leo XIV, 2026a). On Palm Sunday, he reminded the faithful that “Jesus is the king of peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war” (Pope Leo XIV, 2026a). This is the God whose heart, as the Pope later said, “is torn apart by wars, violence, injustice and lies” (Pope Leo XIV, 2026c). It is the God of the Qur’an, who calls humanity to enter fully into peace (Qur’an 2:208), affirms that all believers are brothers or Sisters (Qur’an 49:10), declares that whoever saves a single life, it is as if he has saved all mankind (Qur’an 5:32), and God loveth not transgressors (Qur’an 2:190).

The convergence is now undeniable. The assassination of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (RIP) by the American and Israeli regimes – the spiritual authority who had issued a binding fatwa declaring nuclear weapons forbidden (haram) under Islamic law (Khamenei, 2010; 2013) – removed the most powerful religious obstacle to American-Zionist militarism. The insults to Pope Leo XIV, including the AI-generated image of Trump as a Christ-like healer surrounded by American flags and fighter jets (Yahoo News, 2026), sought to degrade the most authoritative Christian voice for righteousness. Two religious leaders, two traditions, one message. Peace is sacred, war is not blessed by God. And both were attacked by the same genocidal axis. The choice between light and darkness is before us. Choose!

II. Count Two: The assassination of the righteousness

The second count of this indictment concerns a murder. During the sacred month of Ramadan in 2026, the military forces of the American-Zionist axis executed an aerial bombardment against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Among the martyrs of this aggression was Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (RIP), the Leader of Iran and the pre-eminent source of emulation (Marja' al-taqlid) for approximately three hundred million Shia Muslims and the spiritual leader of many Muslims of other orientations across the globe. A spiritual guide was eliminated not on a battlefield but by a drone strike authorized by men who claim to serve civilization.

Herein lies the crime within the crime. For years, Western governments had justified their hostility toward Iran by invoking the specter of nuclear proliferation. Yet Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (RIP) was the most authoritative religious voice against nuclear weapons in the entire Muslim world. In a binding fatwa issued in the early 2000s and repeatedly reaffirmed, he declared that the development, stockpiling, and use of nuclear weapons is forbidden (haram) under Islamic law. He stated: “According to our doctrinal and religious foundations, the use of weapons of mass destruction such as the atomic bomb is absolutely forbidden—indeed, it is haram. This constitutes the destruction of cultivation and progeny (harth wa nasl), which the Qur’an explicitly prohibits; we do not pursue such means” (Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, 2010), and “We believe that nuclear weapons are a crime against humanity and must not be produced; whatever exists of them in the world must be eliminated and brought to an end” (Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, 2013). The man who stood as the world's most effective religious obstacle to nuclear proliferation in the Middle East was eliminated by those who claimed to fear proliferation most. The hypocrisy is absolute.

The implication is as inescapable as it is monstrous. Trump and Netanyahu murdered a source of emulation whose only crime was to insist that righteousness is sacred and that the instruments of mass death have no place in the arsenal of any God-fearing nation. They assassinated a righteous to unlock the path to war. As the Holy Father declared aboard his flight to Algeria, “Too many innocent people have been killed, and I believe someone must stand up and say that there is a better way” (Pope Leo XIV, 2026b). That better way was embodied by Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (RIP). That voice has been silenced. And those who silenced it now mock the Vicar of Christ for speaking the same truth. They are not protectors of righteousness. They are its enemies. No one may remain uncommitted. History demands a verdict. Stand with truth, or be counted among the silent. Choose!

==============III. Count Three: The insult to Christ and degradation of the Pope

The third count concerns not a murder but a mockery – though both flow from the same blasphemous heart. On April 12, 2026, Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account an artificial intelligence-generated image depicting himself as a Christ-like figure (Yahoo News, 2026). He is shown wearing a white robe and a red sash, his hands emanating a supernatural radiance as they rest upon a bedridden man. Surrounding this self-apotheosis stands an iconography of American empire, a soldier, a nurse, a praying woman, and above them all, the American flag, eagles, and fighter jets (Yahoo News, 2026). This is digital idolatry – the graven image of the second commandment (Exodus 20:4-6) rendered in pixels and posted for the worship of millions.

The aggravation followed immediately until the pressure became impossible to withstand, and he was cowardly forced to delete the image from his account, not out of principle, but out of fear. In a 334-word tirade posted on the night of April 12–13, Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” claimed the Pope was a puppet of the “Radical Left,” and declared: “I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States” (Guardian, 2026). He even asserted that the Pope had been chosen by the Church solely to manage him: “If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican” (ibid.). The Vicar of Christ, the successor of Saint Peter, reduced to a political appointment made in service to an American president. The arrogance is staggering.

The theological rebuttal came swiftly and with divine authority. Aboard his flight to Algeria, the Pope responded with judgment: “The heart of Christ is not with the wicked, the arrogant, and the proud” (Pope Leo XIV, 2026c). This is a verdict. The same Christ who drove the money-changers from the temple (Matthew 21:12-13) now, through His Vicar, draws a line between the humble and the proud. Trump has placed himself on the wrong side of that line.

And then came the “joke” defense. Vice President JD Vance told reporters: “I think the President was posting a joke. Of course, he took it down because he recognized a lot of people weren't understanding his humor in that case” (Vance, 2026, as cited in Time, 2026b). Blasphemy is not a punchline. The second commandment is not a setup for a late-night monologue. And when your air force is bombing churches and mosques in the Middle East – when your Secretary of War urges Americans to pray for victory “in the name of Jesus Christ” (Hegseth, 2026, as cited in NPR, 2026) – the defense of “it was a joke” is not merely inadequate. It is a confession of moral bankruptcy. Then, the moment of decision can no longer be deferred. The world is divided between justice and its denial. Every soul must answer. Choose!

IV. Count Four: The complicity with genocidal Israeli regime

The fourth count reveals the alliance of blood that binds these two men. Trump's America does not merely support Netanyahu's Israel; it provides the diplomatic cover, the munitions, and the political legitimacy for acts of aggression and mass atrocities. The same prime minister who presides over a Zionist system of racial domination – described by human rights organizations as apartheid (Amnesty International, 2022) – receives standing ovations from the same political class that now mocks the Vicar of Christ.

The evidence of child-killing is overwhelming. The 40-day war against Iran, launched during the sacred month of Ramadan, followed eighteen months of genocide in Gaza in which more than 75,000 Palestinians – including over 17,000 children – were killed by the Israeli regime (UNOCHA, 2025) armed and funded by the American regime. The expansion into Lebanon was also not a response to any existential threat; it was the deliberate targeting of the resistance of the human spirit itself. As the UK Green Party declared in its condemnation of the invasion, the campaign constituted “a flagrant breach of international law” and “a crime against the conscience of humanity” (Green Party of England and Wales, 2026). The target was never simply “Hamas” or “Hezbollah.” The target was any organized expression of resistance to occupation, any voice that refused to accept dispossession.

And here we arrive at the hypocrisy that shatters any remaining claim to moral authority. On the same night that Israeli bombs fell on civilian neighborhoods in Beirut, Trump accused Pope Leo XIV of being “weak on crime.” The President of America, whose regime facilitates the killing of children in Gaza, lectured the Vicar of Christ about being soft on crime. The prime minister of the Israeli regime, whose forces have been documented by the International Criminal Court targeting hospitals, schools, and refugee camps, stands silent while his American partner degrades the most authoritative Christian voice for righteousness. The prophet Isaiah warned: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness” (Isaiah 5:20). Trump and Netanyahu have exchanged the moral vocabulary of civilization for the language of the jackal. They call murder security. They call blasphemy humor. And they call the Pope, who pleads for the lives of children, “weak.” Let the world witness this inversion and name it for what it is. There is no refuge in silence. There is no innocence in neutrality. The divide is now drawn between righteousness and violence. Choose!

V. Count Fifth: “God’s heart is torn apart by wars, violence, injustice and lies”

The fifth count concerns an architecture of deceit. For every bomb that falls, a lie must precede it. Trump's long message of April 14 contained three specific fabrications about Iran and Venezuela, each designed to manufacture consent for slaughter. These lies must be named, deconstructed, and discarded.

It is the first shameless lie that the Pope was appointed to manage Trump and He is “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.” Trump declared that the Pope was appointed solely to manage him: “If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican.” This is pathological narcissism. This is a lie of misdirection. The Pope is not a police commissioner. His office is to proclaim the Gospel, which commands love of enemies and peacemaking. To call the Vicar of Christ “weak on crime” for refusing to bless a war of aggression is to demand that he abandon his divine commission for the blood-soaked logic of empire.

The second lie is that Iran has nuclear weapons program. Trump wrote that he does not want “a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.” This is a fabrication so transparent that it insults the intelligence of every reader. As documented earlier, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (RIP) – the very man Trump's forces assassinated – had issued a binding fatwa declaring nuclear weapons forbidden under Islamic law (Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, 2010; 2013). Trump is accusing the Pope of supporting something that Iran's own religious leader had already prohibited. The lie is not merely false; it is the inversion of reality.

The third lie claims Venezuela is sending drugs into the United States. In his tirade against Pope Leo, Trump claimed that America attacked Venezuela because it was “sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.” This is a recycled conspiracy theory with no evidentiary basis. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has consistently identified the primary routes of illicit narcotics into the United States as passing through Mexico and Central America, not Venezuela (UNODC, 2025). Who is unaware that the driving force behind Trump’s illegal invasion of Venezuela is the pursuit of that country’s oil wealth? The lie serves the purpose to paint Venezuela as criminal enterprises rather than sovereign nation, thereby stripping its people of the moral consideration owed to human beings.

In the face of such scoundrel ship, pettiness, and wicked, there comes this message of hope from Pope Leo XIV, who stated in response: “God’s heart is torn apart by wars, violence, injustice and lies. But our Father’s heart is not with the wicked, the arrogant, or the proud. God’s heart is with the little ones and the humble, and with them He builds up His Kingdom of love and peace day by day. Wherever there is love and service, God is there” (Pope Leo XIV, 2026d).

The time for hesitation is over. What remains is moral clarity. Every free people must now take their stand. Choose!

The call to the Abrahamic front

The moment has arrived for decision. Silence is no longer permissible. Neutrality has become complicity. To every Christian, Muslim, and Jew who still believes that the One God desires mercy and not sacrifice, this is the hour to stand.

Our Pope has been mocked. The Vicar of Christ, the successor of Saint Peter, has been called “weak on crime” by a man whose administration facilitates the killing of children. The image of the Saviour – Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, who rejected the sword and commanded his disciples to love each other – has been usurped by a warmonger who placed his own face where Christ's should be. Defend the Holy See. Following Christ requires not passive piety but active resistance to the powers that oppose the truth. As Saint Paul wrote, “Our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world” (Ephesians 6:12). Those powers now reside in the White House.

Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (RIP) was assassinated during the sacred month of Ramadan – a time commanded by the Qur'an for fasting, prayer, and reconciliation (Surah 2:185). The sanctity of this holiest month was violated by American and Israeli regimes. This is not a political rivalry between nations. It is a religious war declared by those who worship wickedness against those who worship God.

Benjamin Netanyahu does not speak for the Torah. He speaks for the bayonet. The Torah commands: “You shall not murder” (Exodus 20:13). It commands: “Justice, justice shall you pursue” (Deuteronomy 16:20). It commands: “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Leviticus 19:18). True monotheism rejects the worship of military power. The prophets of Israel condemned those who “trust in chariots” (Psalm 20:7). Do not let a war criminal who has led nations into genocide claim to speak in the name of Abraham.

The consensus is now radiantly clear. The Pope's call for peace and Grand Ayatollah Khamenei's (RIP) fatwa against nuclear weapons are the same light emanating from the same divine source. Trump's insults to the Pope and his bombs on innocent people are the same darkness. Choose light!

Before the court of civilized humanity and before the higher court of Almighty God, we declare Donald John Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu personae non gratae. They are not entitled to the respect accorded to statesmen. They are not entitled to the deference due to leaders. They are war criminals and blasphemers, and their place is not among the company of the just but in the dock of international justice.

They must be tried for three specific offences. First, blasphemy! Trump's AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ constitutes an insult not only to the Second Person of the Holy Trinity but to every believer who honors the Incarnation. Second, war crimes! The assassination of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (RIP) and the deliberate targeting of civilian populations in Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon, violate the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute (United Nations, 2025). Third, crimes against humanity! The 40-day Ramadan war against Iran and the invasion of Lebanon were aggressive wars launched not in self-defense but to consolidate political power and expand imperial dominion.

The Holy Father has delivered the final warning. Aboard his flight to Algeria, Pope Leo XIV declared: “The heart of Christ is not with the wicked, the arrogant, and the proud” (Pope Leo XIV, 2026c). The wicked have now been identified. Their arrogance has been exposed and their pride has been posted on social media for all the world to see. Less than an hour after the conclusion of this text, another sacred message from His Holiness was conveyed to the world: “Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic, and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth” (Pope Leo XIV, 2026e).

Let the world act. Let the International Criminal Court issue its warrants. Let every believer raise their voice in condemnation. Let the churches ring their bells, the mosques sound their calls, and the synagogues lift their prayers. The God of righteousness summons His faithful. The time for silence is over.

Reza Ameli Professor of Communications and Global Studies at the Faculty of World Studies -University of Tehran

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