ICOM voices support for Iran’s museums after wartime damage

TEHRAN — The International Council of Museums (ICOM) has announced its readiness to assist Iranian museums and cultural heritage sites damaged during the recent war with US and Israel, following a formal request from its national committee in Iran.

In a letter addressed to Monir Kholghi, head of ICOM Iran, ICOM President Antonio Rodríguez acknowledged the reported scale of destruction and said the organization stands prepared to provide technical, advisory and coordination support to safeguard affected collections and institutions.

According to a statement released by ICOM Iran’s public relations office, Rodríguez confirmed that damage assessments submitted by Iranian authorities align with monitoring conducted by the ICOM Secretariat in cooperation with international bodies, including UNESCO.

“I acknowledge the reception of your letter dated 10 April requesting urgent support and protective measures for Iranian museums and cultural heritage,” Rodríguez wrote, adding that ICOM had carefully reviewed Iran’s request for immediate protective actions.

He highlighted the installation of Blue Shield protective emblems on museums and heritage buildings across Iran as a significant step in mitigating risks during armed conflict. Images of these symbols, which mark cultural sites under international protection frameworks, have circulated widely on social media, demonstrating both professional coordination and the use of established protective tools.

Rodríguez said ICOM is actively discussing the possibility of deploying an international advisory mission to assess risks and provide technical recommendations, although any such initiative would depend on security conditions on the ground.

He added that the organization could facilitate international consultations involving experts in conservation, restoration, museum security and heritage crisis management. This includes connecting Iranian professionals with ICOM’s international committees and specialists from partner institutions such as ICCROM.

“Connecting quickly with experts in ICOM Documentation, ICOM Conservation and other relevant International Committees, as well as experts from other organizations such as ICCROM, is totally feasible,” the letter said, noting that remote collaboration could provide an alternative where direct access remains limited.

On the issue of documentation, Rodríguez stressed that updating museum inventories should be a top priority. While ICOM’s Red Lists are typically used to combat illicit trafficking of cultural property, he said current conditions in Iran require a different immediate focus.

Monitoring has identified “many threats of damage and destruction of cultural heritage,” he wrote, urging museum authorities to ensure that inventories are accurate, detailed and supported by extensive photographic records. Such documentation, he noted, is essential for establishing ownership and facilitating recovery in cases of loss or theft.

He also recommended that these records be securely backed up in multiple locations to prevent further loss of critical data.

In addition, Rodríguez suggested that Iran consider submitting a list of cultural heritage sites of outstanding universal value to UNESCO for enhanced recognition and protection. He cited a recent case in which Lebanon successfully requested special protection for 39 heritage sites, an initiative supported by ICOM.

Regarding financial assistance, Rodríguez pointed to existing international mechanisms, including UNESCO’s Heritage Emergency Fund and resources from the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas. He said ICOM, as a partner of both entities, could help facilitate funding requests from Iranian museums that have identified urgent needs.

Rodríguez also noted that ICOM is preparing to issue a second formal statement condemning attacks on museums and cultural heritage and reiterating the importance of adhering to international conventions designed to protect cultural property during conflicts.

He said ICOM members worldwide have expressed solidarity with Iran and called for broader international mobilization to protect cultural heritage at risk.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration and to identifying appropriate ways in which ICOM can support ongoing and future efforts to safeguard cultural heritage in Iran,” Rodríguez wrote, concluding with a message of “deep and sincere solidarity” with Iranian museum professionals.

AM