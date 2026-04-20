Iran and the demonstration of power

MADRID - When observers in Manchuria relayed news of Russia's defeat at the hands of Japan in 1904, the event was registered not merely as a regional upset but as a systemic transformation. Japan had entered the ranks of the great powers not through proclamation but through performance. This remains the only reliable criterion. Great powers are not declared; they are demonstrated.

Iran's recent confrontation with the United States and its regional auxiliaries must be understood in precisely these terms. The question is not whether Tehran has achieved a decisive battlefield victory in the conventional sense. The central strategic datum is different: Iran has demonstrated the capacity to prevent the preponderant military power from translating its material superiority into effective defeat of Iranian territory and its architecture of power. In this sense, Iran has not merely avoided defeat but has actively blocked the conversion of American military superiority into operational strategic outcomes. This capacity for neutralization constitutes the qualitative threshold of the conflict.

Control over the Strait of Hormuz has become the most visible indicator of this transformation, though it does not exhaust its meaning. The deeper reality is that Iran has configured an environment of active deterrence, sustained interdiction capabilities, and articulated a form of distributed strategic resistance across multiple institutional, military, and non-state vectors. It has absorbed sustained pressure without systemic collapse and has responded through calibrated force operating via a complex network of allied actors, technological capabilities, and regional projection devices. In classical terms, Iran has shown it can sustain strategic positions against actors of greater material weight without ceding internal coherence or capacity for initiative.

Recognition tends to follow such demonstrations, even when it occurs reluctantly or indirectly. The language emerging from Western strategic circles—phrases like "stalemate," "unacceptable costs," or "need for negotiation"—expresses not analytical neutrality but adaptation to a new distribution of effective capabilities. What cannot be resolved through military superiority must be rearticulated in diplomatic terms. This is the grammar of accommodation between powers.

Structural power and system reconfiguration

Recognition, however, does not constitute an abstract or symbolic status. It reorganizes political space. It modifies the expectations of regional actors, recalibrates alliances, and transforms the structure of risk calculation. We find ourselves at a moment when categories inherited from the twentieth century—rigid blocs, fixed spheres of influence, or linear models of containment—lose explanatory capacity in the face of denser, overlapping, and more dynamic configurations of power.

Iran's rise does not conform to the classical model of territorial expansion nor to the pattern of indirect influence characteristic of the Cold War. It operates through a form of structural power: the capacity to configure the conditions within which other actors must make strategic decisions. This is not about occupying physical or institutional spaces but about becoming inescapable in others' calculations.

The liberal Western order depended substantially on the naturalization of its own institutional architecture as if it constituted the neutral environment of international politics. Its norms, sanctioning mechanisms, and languages of legitimacy were presented as technical and universal, not as situated political decisions. The Iranian project—in partial convergence with other non-Western actors—consists precisely in denaturalizing this architecture, exposing it as contingent political construction and demonstrating that functional alternatives to that order exist.

For Western policymakers, this displacement generates a structural dilemma. Isolation attempts have not produced Iran's weakening but the consolidation of alternative dynamics in which Tehran plays a central and structuring role. Sanctions, conceived as instruments of coercion, have incentivized the development of parallel economic, technological, and financial circuits. Exclusion has generated not collapse but adaptation, diversification, and strategic reorganization.

Systemic resilience and asymmetric power

The real measure of Iran's great power status resides not solely in its military capacity, though this has proven considerably more sophisticated than many external analyses anticipated. It lies above all in its systemic resilience. The Islamic Republic has developed since its early decades a political architecture based on functional redundancy, operational decentralization, and relative autonomy of its subsystems.

This structure makes system paralysis through selective pressure or pinpoint intervention extremely difficult. The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, for instance, operates not solely as a conventional military force but as an integrated constellation of economic, technological, ideological, and military capabilities that traverse Iran's political system. Its network logic permits operational continuity without depending on vulnerable single command centers. The elimination of individual figures produces not system disarticulation but impact absorption and internal reorganization. This is not simply personnel substitution but institutional design oriented toward continuity under conditions of extreme pressure.

This logic extends to the economic sphere. Iran has operated for decades under progressively intensified sanctions regimes. Though these have generated significant costs in terms of efficiency and market access, they have not produced structural collapse. The economy has reconfigured itself through development of internal capabilities, creation of alternative commercial networks, and consolidation of ties with actors willing to operate outside Western frameworks.

The question is not whether this model meets conventional standards of economic efficiency. The question is whether it permits sustained projection of state power under conditions of prolonged hostility. On this plane, the answer is affirmative. Iran has demonstrated capacity to absorb pressure without political disintegration, to innovate under material constraints, and to maintain strategic margins of man oeuvre in an adverse environment.

The ideational dimension

Reducing Iranian power to its material capabilities means ignoring its ideational dimension. Political agency in the contemporary world cannot be understood exclusively through materialist or institutionalism categories. It also articulates through normative, identity-based, and historical frameworks that structure perception of international order.

Iranian political discourse does not function as mere instrumental rhetoric. It operates as a device for organizing meaning, mobilizing loyalties, and legitimating political action. The notion of resistance against an order perceived as hierarchical and asymmetric is not an accessory element but a structuring principle that finds resonance in different contexts across the Muslim world.

This dimension confers on Iran a form of influence that does not depend exclusively on hierarchical or transactional relations. Actors associated with this axis do not function as subordinate extensions but as nodes with operational autonomy that share frameworks of strategic interpretation. What Iran provides is not direct control but narrative coherence, articulation capacity, and conceptual density for fragmented political experiences.

Iran has ceased to be a marginal actor susceptible to external containment. Its current position depends not on formal recognition but on its structural incorporation into other actors' strategic calculations. This recognition is not expressed in explicit declarations but in practices: opening of communication channels, adaptation of regional policies, and reformulation of containment strategies.

The question is no longer whether Iran has achieved great power status but how its ascent redefines the order within which this status acquires meaning. This is, ultimately, the grammar of recognition: the moment when an actor ceases to be externally managed and becomes a structural element of the international system. The change resides not in the cartography of power but in the hierarchy that organizes it. And in that emergent hierarchy, Iran has ceased to be dispensable.