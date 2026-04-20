Iranians call for students, teachers worldwide not to remain silent in face of US-Israeli crimes

TEHRAN – A group of Iranian students and teachers have published a letter in seven languages, calling on students and teachers around the world not to remain silent in the face of the crimes of the Zionist regime and the United States.

A short while ago, on February 28, the United States and Israel targeted a school in one of Iran’s small cities, Minab, in a missile strike. In this crime, 168 students aged 7 to 12 lost their lives and were martyred, the letter reads.

“Iran has not accepted the unjust order of the world, because it has refused to go under the umbrella of American colonialism, because it did not allow its oil to be stolen and turned into weapons for killing children.

Today, American and Israeli missiles threaten every school in the world. We stand firm with strength, pride, and ultimately victory, and we pay the price so that no innocent child anywhere in the world becomes prey to the greed of tyrants.”

Below is the full text of the letter.

“A heartfelt greeting to you from the land of Iran, a land that for thousands of years has been the cradle of knowledge, thought, culture, and refinement; a land from which the first scholars, the first teachers, and the first distinguished women emerged; a country that, throughout its history, has never pursued domination or colonialism, and the only things it has ever exported to other lands have been knowledge and art. That is exactly why we teachers have never taught aggression and oppression to our children in the classroom,” the letter reads.

“Dear colleague, although our languages and nationalities may differ, our profession has greatly reduced the distance between us. Let the commitment and honesty of teaching reveal to you truths about this world that you will hear nowhere else.

First of all, we wish that wherever you are, you remain in the utmost peace and tranquility. I hope that through the blessing of your words and your conduct, your students grow into people who make every day in their homeland more prosperous and joyful than the day before. I hope you witness the flourishing and progress of your students, watch them grow tall beneath the shade of your affection and protection, and that no inhumane regime ever harms their little hands and faces.

I hope your strength proves effective against whatever threatens them, and that you are never left ashamed that you could not protect them.

A short while ago, on February 28, the United States and Israel targeted a school in one of Iran’s small cities, Minab, in a missile strike. In this crime, 168 students aged 7 to 12 lost their lives and were martyred. Let me tell you why.

Iran has not accepted the unjust order of the world, because it has refused to go under the umbrella of American colonialism, because it did not allow its oil to be stolen and turned into weapons for killing children, because Ayatollah Khamenei did not send the daughters of his land to “Epstein,” and because Iran has supported 20,000 Palestinian child victims.

At a time when they sacrifice infants to the devil, Iran raises children who are conscientious, spiritual, humane, and kind, children who worship only God. Despite severe sanctions, Iran has reached leading global positions in many sciences and technologies.

Ayatollah Khamenei honored and supported the women and girls of this land and designed society for their dignified lives under their own management, documents concerning Trump’s abuse of young girls were published. And thousands of other reasons...

Trump may continue tweeting and telling the world laughable lies about Iran, but in the end he will not be able to hide his disgrace.

The world is witnessing that Iran’s armed forces, with their indigenous weapons, have prevailed over the American and Israeli armies and exposed them. Our missiles have taken away the peace of night and day from Israel and the American military bases. We have overcome them because we fight for global peace, while they fight for greater oppression.

“Iran fights for the freedom and independence of humanity!” We fight on behalf of the oppressed throughout the history of this earth: on behalf of the 75 million Native Americans killed in the United States, on behalf of American citizens beneath the boots of Trump’s oppression, on behalf of the people of Gaza, Vietnam, the Philippines, Sudan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and so on; on behalf of all the peoples of East and West whose rights have been violated by colonialism.

For the children of Epstein’s Island, and for our own history; 108 years ago, colonialism in Iran sent half the country’s population to their deaths.

This oppression is spreading across the whole world, because they want the entire world. No child anywhere in the world has been or will be safe from these man-eating Epsteinites.

Today, American and Israeli missiles threaten every school in the world. We stand firm with strength, pride, and ultimately victory, and we pay the price so that no innocent child anywhere in the world becomes prey to the greed of tyrants.

This letter is not a request for help; this letter is itself a form of help. O living teacher, this war is the school of global resistance against imperialism. This battle is the battle of truth against falsehood. Everyone strives for it according to the measure of their conscience and freedom.

These days will pass, and we will judge ourselves in the court of conscience regarding what position we took before the greatest sign of God. If we remain silent before such a crime today, then what exactly are we doing in our classrooms?

Take a stand and act. Tell your students the whole truth. We must now stand on the right side of history so that tomorrow we may still use the words “human,” “humanity,” and “freedom” in our classrooms.

This event is a final proof and ultimatum for every human being. God’s patience has reached its end; await a new order for the world... a new world is being born.