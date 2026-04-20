200 short documentaries produced about Ramadan War

TEHRAN – Mohsen Eslamzadeh, one of the project managers for a documentary series about the war, has announced the production of 200 short documentaries about the 40-day war that was imposed om Iran by the US and Israel.

“The Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, the Abyek School in Qazvin, and a farm in Buin Zahra are among the subjects documented in this project,” he was quoted as saying by IRNA.

Eslamzadeh explained that documentary filmmakers from various regions of Iran gathered and successfully produced 200 documentaries about the Ramadan War.

“This group consists of 20 documentary filmmakers from Tehran, Alborz province, and some other parts of the country. During this period, in addition to productions for domestic media, some documentary filmmakers produced content for foreign media in China and South Korea upon their request. Other products were translated into different languages and sent to foreign networks,” he added.

According to Eslamzadeh, the early days of the imposed war were very important to these networks, and they were closely following the atmosphere of the war in Iran. They were interested in details such as the condition of supermarket shelves during the Ramadan War, whether people rushed to stores for supplies, the situation at gas stations, and the daily lives of Iranians during the war.

“One of the aspects that was important to foreigners was the damage incurred by historical buildings and cultural heritage,” he noted.

“We tried to offer diverse products for different audiences. We also supported documentary filmmakers who approached us with ideas and obtained the necessary approvals for their documentary productions,” Eslamzadeh stated.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and for 40 days martyred about 3,500 people including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, several officials, and military commanders as well as numerous civilians, including women and children.

The aggressors claimed at the beginning that the attacks were aimed at preventing Iran’s nuclear program but they later revealed their real objectives. For Israel, the maximalist goal was the regime change in Iran and the US sought to seize the oil and gas resources of the country.

Therefore, besides some military targets, the US and Israel launched organized attacks against civilian infrastructure, including residential homes, hospitals, refineries, power plants, schools, universities, art and cultural spaces, bookstores, museums, and ancient sites in several cities, causing total or partial damages and injuring innocent people, in an attempt to force the country to surrender to their illegitimate demands.

The attacks prompted a swift response from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), with missile and drone launches targeting Israel and several US bases in the region.

After 40 days, Iran, the US and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8, during which they have held negotiations to end the war.

SS/