New cinemas to be inaugurated in eight cities

TEHRAN – Eight cinemas are to be inaugurated soon in cities across Iran, which lacked movie theaters.

It is part of the program by the Shahr Cinema Institute to convert provincial cultural complexes into cinema halls in cities with over 100,000 inhabitants that lack cinema, ILNA reported.

The new cinemas include Shahrivar 3rd Cinema in the border city of Bileh Savar with a capacity of 340 seats and Azadegan Cinema with a capacity of 330 seats in Meshgin Shahr county, both in Ardabil Province, Fanoos Cinema with a capacity of 330 seats in the port city of Kangan in Bushehr Province, Farhang Cinema with three halls and a capacity of 900 seats in Khomeynishahr county in Isfahan Province, Mava Cinema with a capacity of 190 seats in the border county of Maku in West Azarbaijan Province, Taftan Cinema with a capacity of 220 seats in Khash county in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Simorgh Cinema with a capacity of 256 seats in Sisakht county and Honar Cinema with a capacity of 210 seats in Yasuj county, both in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province.

Last year, 12 cinemas in 12 counties in 7 provinces were inaugurated. This added 2,198 seats to the capacity of cinemas nationwide.

Established in 1994, the Shahr Cinema Institute is the specialized body responsible for developing, equipping, and managing the country’s cinema infrastructure. It operates as the executive arm of the Iran Cinema Organization, affiliated to the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

Over three decades of continuous activity, the institute has played a central role in constructing, equipping, and renovating cinema halls across the country, significantly contributing to expanding public access to cinema.

In its new phase of activity, Shahr Cinema Institute continues its core missions while adopting a broader and forward‑looking approach. Its scope now includes system‑building, digital transformation, human‑resource empowerment, and advancing cinema technologies.

Drawing on its historical experience, specialized expertise, and future‑oriented outlook, the institute is moving toward transforming cinema into a sustainable, intelligent, and accessible cultural infrastructure for all Iranian citizens.

SS/