Foreign ambassadors, media tour Tehran to inspect damage to civilian sites

TEHRAN – More than 50 foreign ambassadors and around 80 domestic and international media representatives toured parts of Tehran on Monday to inspect sites affected by recent attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Ali Tolouei, head of the Tehran provincial office of Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said the program was designed as part of a broader public diplomacy initiative to present what he described as documented accounts of damage to non-military locations.

“In this program, more than 50 ambassadors based in Tehran, along with about 80 domestic and international media outlets, participated in a Tehran tour to visit key locations across the capital,” Tolouei said.

He said the initiative sought to provide first-hand observation of the impact of recent developments on cultural, residential, medical and academic sites.

According to Tolouei, the itinerary included visits to historical landmarks such as [the UNESCO-listed] Golestan Palace, religious sites including a synagogue, medical facilities such as Gandhi Hospital, residential complexes in urban areas, and academic institutions including Sharif University of Technology.

“All these locations have a civilian nature and were affected during recent events,” he said.

Tolouei said the main objective of the program was to provide a direct and observable account of damage to civilian and cultural spaces, which he said are protected under international frameworks.

“This initiative can be viewed as an effort to present documented evidence of violations of international norms,” he said.

He added that the presence of both foreign diplomats and international media was intended to expand the reach of the information presented during the tour.

“The synergy between official diplomacy and media capacity is a key component of this program. The simultaneous presence of international media alongside foreign ambassadors enables broader and more accurate reflection of these observations in global public opinion,” Tolouei said.

The program was organized with the cooperation of Tehran provincial authorities, including the governor-general’s office and other executive bodies, he said, adding that coordination was aimed at presenting a clear and consistent account of the situation.

Tolouei said the initiative was not limited to information sharing but sought to create what he described as a “shared understanding based on observed realities.”

Officials said the program is part of ongoing efforts to engage international audiences and document the impact of the recent developments on non-military infrastructure.

AM