Iran condemns Israeli move in Somaliland as a threat to regional stability

TEHRAN- Iran has strongly condemned Israel's appointment of a diplomatic envoy to the breakaway Somaliland region, calling it a flagrant violation of Somalia's sovereignty and a conspiracy to destabilize Islamic countries.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, stated that Israel's action contradicts the UN Charter and international law, warning that Tel Aviv seeks to sow division among regional states. He called on the UN, the African Union, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to confront Israeli expansionism and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations. Arab and Islamic countries in West Asia have previously declared their opposition to Israeli influence in Somaliland. On 26 December 2025, Israel became the first regime and UN member state to officially recognize the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign and independent state.

Somaliland, a self-declared region in northwestern Somalia, lies along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints. This narrow waterway connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, serving as the gateway to the Suez Canal.

Approximately 10% of global maritime trade, including a significant portion of oil and natural gas destined for Europe and Asia, passes through the Bab el-Mandeb. Any disruption to this strait directly impacts global energy security and supply chains. Somaliland's long coastline along this strategic artery gives any power with a foothold there the ability to monitor, influence, or potentially threaten one of the world's most sensitive maritime routes.

Israel has long sought to expand its strategic footprint in the Horn of Africa, and Somaliland has emerged as a key target. By strengthening its presence in this breakaway region, Israel aims to establish a foothold near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to counter Iran, secure its maritime lanes, and expand regional alliances.