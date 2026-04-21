US estimates Iran retains 70% of pre-war missile stockpile

TEHRAN – Despite repeated claims by Washington that its war on Iran has severely degraded the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile capabilities, U.S. intelligence estimates suggest that Tehran retains access to the vast majority of its missiles and launchers, according to a report by The New York Times.

Citing multiple U.S. officials familiar with intelligence and military assessments, the newspaper claimed that Iran has used the ongoing ceasefire to excavate its underground military sites that had been blocked by rubble.

According to the newspaper, the United States now believes that Iran has access to 70 percent of its missiles, 60 percent of its launchers, and 40 percent of its drones.

These estimates stand in sharp contrast to the narrative emanating from the White House. Earlier this month, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed that Tehran's missile program had been "functionally destroyed."

The Times report comes as the U.S. itself faces mounting strains on its own military stockpiles. After nearly two months of war, American forces have depleted significant portions of their offensive missiles and interceptors. Following just two weeks of fighting, the U.S. had expended nearly half of its ATACMS missiles and 40 percent of its THAAD interceptors.

The Pentagon is also confronting shortages of Tomahawk missiles, JASSM cruise missiles, SM-3 interceptors, and Patriot missiles. At current production rates, experts estimate it would take years to replenish American arms stockpiles.