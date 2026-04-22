Discover Soubatan, scenic summer haven above the clouds

TEHRAN - Nestled in the highlands of northern Iran, Soubatan village is one of the most captivating rural destinations in Gilan province, offering a rare blend of untouched nature, traditional lifestyles, and dramatic mountain scenery.

Located northwest of Talesh, this seasonal settlement lies at an altitude ranging from about 1,900 to 2,500 meters above sea level, where cool air, rolling pastures, and distant peaks create a landscape that feels both serene and expansive.

Soubatan is often described as a place where nature remains largely unspoiled. Surrounded by the Lisar River to the north and the lush forests of Talesh to the east, the village also connects westward to the scenic Neor Lake, while the province of Ardabil lies just 19 kilometers away. The area’s geography forms a striking contrast between green plains, mist-covered valleys, and rugged mountains, where even in summer, patches of snow can still be seen on higher elevations.

The region’s climate is notably pleasant during the warmer months. Although Gilan is known as one of the most humid provinces in Iran, Soubatan’s elevation moderates the temperature, making it a popular summer retreat. Cool breezes, open skies, and vast meadows provide an ideal environment for travelers seeking relief from heat and humidity. However, winters are harsh, marked by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures that make permanent settlement difficult.

Life in Soubatan follows a seasonal rhythm shaped by these climatic conditions. The village is primarily inhabited during spring, summer, and part of autumn by Lisari families and nomadic communities. As colder weather approaches, most residents migrate to lower-altitude areas such as the forested slopes of the Alborz Mountains and the Caspian Sea coasts near Lisar. Only a handful of families remain in certain areas during winter. The nomadic people live in wooden huts or traditional tents, preserving a way of life that has endured for generations.

Despite gradual changes in the central parts of the village, the surrounding areas still reflect a strong connection to indigenous culture. Herding remains a key livelihood, and visitors can observe traditional practices, including livestock grazing, dairy production, and seasonal migration. The absence of modern residential complexes adds to Soubatan’s authenticity, as many local families open their homes to travelers, offering a more intimate and immersive experience.

Beyond its cultural appeal, Soubatan is rich in natural and recreational attractions. With its combination of elevated landscapes, nomadic heritage, and diverse natural attractions, Soubatan stands out as a distinctive destination in northern Iran. It offers not only scenic beauty but also a glimpse into a lifestyle closely tied to nature, making it an appealing choice for travelers interested in cultural authenticity and ecological tourism.

AM