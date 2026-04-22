The answer to the US naval blockade lies in closing the Bab al-Mandab Strait

Kayhan discussed the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the importance of closing it in an article. The paper wrote: The unveiling of the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the end of the two-week deadline opens a new front against Trump and his supporters, who will know that from now on there will be no safe spot for them in the vital arteries of the region.

Iran’s historic alignment against the enemy has now reached an irreversible point. Trump and Netanyahu, by foolishly attacking Iran, not only did they not achieve any of their sinister goals, but they also unintentionally opened a gate to hell for their strategic interests. Today, while the political system stands stronger than ever and Iran’s defense capability has pushed the boundaries of military knowledge, terrible news is coming to the Washington palace: the good times in the maritime bottlenecks are over, and the Bab al-Mandeb is ready to block the artery of global trade in the event of the enemy’s slightest miscalculation.

Shargh: Distrust between the negotiating parties after 40 days of war

In its editorial, Shargh referred to the distrust between Iran and the United States and the ambiguity in the negotiation process. According to this editorial, in the last two or three days, we have witnessed contradictory positions regarding the holding of the second round of negotiations in Islamabad. The conflicts in recent days in the southern waters of Iran and the ambiguity regarding the holding of the second round of negotiations are not unexpected, given the intensity of the confrontations, the sensitivity of the situation, the activity of extremist currents in the two countries, and the ever-destructive role of Israel. It is natural that the two countries have no trust in each other after a devastating 40-day war and that a ceasefire would be fragile in such circumstances. What is important in this regard is to focus on two goals that should be on the Iranian delegation’s agenda: 1. Preventing renewed aggression and the destruction of the common assets of all Iranians in this historic land.

2. Moving towards the complete lifting of the oppressive US sanctions.

Etemad: Negotiations are a continuation of national resistance

Etemad pointed out in an article that negotiations are not a field for settling political scores, but rather a continuation of the same national resistance at another level. The importance of this point is that victory in the military field, if not accompanied by a suitable achievement at the negotiating table, may remain incomplete. To preserve its dignity and interests, a nation must both stand up to aggression and act coherently and intelligently at the moment of negotiation. Reaching a proud conclusion is the ultimate goal of any type of negotiation. Therefore, successful diplomacy is the continuation of that resistance; a resistance that this time is formulated with the language of negotiation and political logic. In a world where law and morality have been weakened, countries can only defend their interests by relying on the people, national cohesion, and support for their official representatives. If Iran wants to pass this historical turning point, it must remain united in both the field of power and the field of dialogue.

Iran: Honorable diplomacy

In support of the negotiations and the approach of the Iranian diplomatic apparatus, the Iran newspaper wrote: The logic of the Islamic Republic of Iran has neither failed in defending against aggression nor neglected the negotiating table and diplomacy during its nearly 5 decades of existence. Now, after 40 days of defense by the armed forces, which was accompanied by popular support, it is Iran’s diplomats and negotiators who are sitting at the negotiating table and negotiating to consolidate the achievements of the war. Hassan Rasouli, a member of the board of directors of the Iranian Hope Foundation, believes that the fact that the aggressors did not achieve their predetermined goals is a significant achievement for our country, which was achieved through the resistance of the armed forces, the support of the people, and the role of the government. Since every war can ultimately be ended through diplomacy, we are forced to negotiate and use the country’s diplomatic capacity. This field, as a complement and continuation of the heroic defense of the Iranian nation, must be considered without any deficiency and as another field of this patriotic defense.