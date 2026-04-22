Tehran denies sabotage allegations in Azerbaijan, warns of Israeli 'false flag' ops

TEHRAN – Iran’s embassy in Azerbaijan has strongly rejected accusations that Tehran is involved in sabotage activities on Azerbaijani soil, warning that such claims are part of an Israeli disinformation campaign aimed at driving a wedge between the two neighboring countries.

The statement, released on Wednesday, came in response to allegations by Israeli security and military institutions suggesting that individuals or entities linked to Iran had conducted operations against Israeli interests inside Azerbaijan. The Iranian embassy dismissed the claims as “false flag operations,” a term used to describe deceptive tactics designed to mislead and provoke conflict.

“The Israeli regime is persistently attempting to escalate the situation and extend the war into surrounding regions,” the embassy said. It added that Israel, which “has been established through occupation and has committed numerous atrocities against innocent populations,” seeks to instigate discord among its neighbors to fulfill its own hostile objectives.

The embassy pointed to a pattern of Israeli behavior, including military aggression against Iran in June 2025 and renewed assaults beginning on February 28, 2026, as evidence of a consistent strategy to broaden regional conflict. It also cited suspected drone attacks on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, assaults on Caspian Sea port and shipping infrastructure, and efforts to disrupt air and sea routes as part of that agenda.

Despite such attempts at sabotage, relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan remain notably warm and cooperative, underpinned by deep cultural and religious commonalities. Both nations are predominantly Shia Muslim, a shared faith that has long served as a foundation for mutual understanding and people-to-people ties. Beyond religion, the two countries also share centuries of intertwined history, language, and traditions, particularly among the Azerbaijani-speaking population in northwestern Iran.

This cultural and religious kinship has been reflected at the highest levels of leadership. President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan have cultivated a positive and pragmatic working relationship, frequently engaging in bilateral talks and regional initiatives. Their mutual respect and cooperation have helped transform what could have been a rivalrous border relationship into one of strategic partnership, focused on trade, energy, and transport corridors.

Against this backdrop, the Iranian embassy in Baku reiterated the importance of vigilance against “the conspiratorial and destructive actions of the Israeli regime.” It called on both Iran and Azerbaijan to safeguard their amicable and fraternal relations from external interference, urging that the two neighbors not allow themselves to be drawn into conflicts manufactured by third parties.