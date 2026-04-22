IRCS to act as regional rescue, relief training hub

TEHRAN – Thanks to the high capabilities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and its remarkable achievements over the past years, particularly during the US-Israel war against the country, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has decided to choose the IRCS as the regional hub for recue and relief training, the head of the IRCS has said.

This responsibility highlights global trust in experiences, commitments, and capabilities of the IRCS, Mehr news agency quoted Pirhossein Kolivand as saying.

An IFRC delegation, led by the Xaviar Castellanos Mosquera, the IFRC undersecretary-general for national society development and operations coordination, is paying a field visit to the civilian areas, such as residential units and medical centers like Gandi hospital that were targeted and devastated by the United States and Israeli regime during the imposed 40-day war. The delegation is accompanied by Kolivand.

Holding a meeting on Tuesday, the officials also discussed the devastating impacts of sanctions on rescue services and people’s health.

Condemning the inhumane measures of the aggressors, Mosquera highlighted the importance of legal action in international forums, and explicitly that would carry the Iranian nation’s voice for justice to the ears of the world.

The official also lauded the IRCS relief services and efforts including quick responding to crises and deploying relief workers, attracting volunteers, providing public trainings, rehabilitation and social services, as well as distributing medicines and medical tools, effectively and precisely.

Recruiting rescuers that ride horses, establishing helal (crescent) houses, and expanding neighborhood-based services were among IRCS initiatives that according to Mosquera should be introduced as successful models to other national societies.

The IFRC has put the priority on showcasing the IRCS capabilities, specialized staff and professional volunteers to international societies.

Mosquera officially asked the IRCS to share its valuable experiences with other societies to help them enhance their global preparedness and operational capacity, which further underlines the role and inspiring position of the IRCS in international arena.

“The Iranian Red Crescent Society is our reliable global partner; the international societies should know that during the 40-day [US-Israeli imposed] war more than 100,000 rescuers volunteered to provide relief services,” IRNA quoted Castellanos Mosquera as saying on Saturday.

“Proposal to limit use of AI in warfare

During a Sunday meeting, the IRCS proposed the IFRC for an “addendum to Geneva Conventions” to limit the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in warfare.

The IFRC official welcomed the proposal, promising to put it on the agenda, and follow up on its implementation through official international channels.

“Today, the world is facing a new version of threats which challenges the enforcement of the existing international humanitarian law,” Kolivand highlighted.

“The proposed addendum focuses on updating and regulating specific rules on utilizing AI in attacks, combined wars, as well as modern technologies in armed conflicts.

Without any legal and ethical framework, the use of AI in conflicts can lead to unprecedented human catastrophe. Therefore, it is essential that international organizations, particularly the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent, be in front line of developing deterrent, transparent and binding regulations,” Kolivand further noted.

MT/MG