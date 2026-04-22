Iran ranks third among Islamic countries for scientific publications

TEHRAN – According to the recent ranking published by SCImago 2025, Iran with 77,197 scientific articles, ranks third among Islamic nations.

The country ranked 18thglobally. Compared to 75,990 works in 2024, the country has published 1,207 more articles in 2025, indicating a 1.6 percent increase; however, Iran’s ranking has dropped one spot compared to 2024.

Turkey (with 99,588 articles), and Saudi Arbia (with 79,919 articles) are placed first and second in the region, 13 and 16 in the world.

The country ranked 17 in the world, and second in the region in 2024. Turkey and Saudi Arabia ranked first and third, respectively, back then.

A review of Scopus data from 2014 to 2022 shows that Iran has always been the first among the countries in the region in terms of the number of publications and has been able to maintain this position.

In 2017, Iran ranked 17th in this index and maintained this rank until 2019. In 2020, Iran’s rank increased by two places to 15, but in the last two years this rank was lost and in 2022 it returned to 17.

This is the third consecutive year that the country’s ranking for scientific publications has experienced a downward trend, falling from 15 in 2023, to 17 in 2024, and 18 in 2025.

According to the seventh national development plan (2023-2027), Iran is planning to elevate the country’s ranking for scientific productions to 12 by 2027, which seems to be difficult concerning the current situation.

Shahin Akhoundzadeh, an official with the health ministry, said due to sanctions, economic restrictions, and the limitations on publishing papers by Iranian scholars, particularly during the last three years, Iran’s ranking in scientific productions has lowered from 15 in 2023 to 17 in 2024.

The country’s advancement in science production requires compensating for the regression in research and technology through providing funds, facilitating research, and promoting meritocracy which will reduce young elites’ migration, as well, the health ministry’s website quoted Akhoundzadeh as saying.

In 2025, China with 1,352,563 works ranks first in the world, experiencing a 9.6 percent increase. The US (with 749,969 articles) is placed second, the number of published articles has dropped by 0.5 percent compared to 2024, though.

India (with 381524 articles), England (with 260,524 works), and Germany (with 209,302 articles) ranked third to fifth.

SIR 2025 includes 195 Iranian institutions

SCImago Institutions Rankings (SIR) 2025 placed 195 Iranian universities among the top institutions in the world compared to 197 universities in 2024.

The SIR is a classification of academic and research-related institutions ranked by a composite indicator that combines three different sets of indicators based on research performance, innovation outputs, and societal impact measured by their web visibility.

The research ranking refers to the volume, impact, and quality of the institution’s research output.

The innovation ranking is calculated on the number of patent applications of the institution and the citations that its research output receives from patents.

The societal ranking is based on the number of pages on the institution’s website and the number of backlinks and mentions from social networks.

In the latest ranking, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, University of Tehran, ShahidBeheshti University of Medical Sciences and Health Services, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences are the top five institutions.

Compared to all sectors (percentiles), Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranks first in West Asia, and 6th in the world. The university’s best ranking is in Dentistry, ranking first in West Asia, and 37th in the world, respectively.

University of Tehran is placed first in the country, second in West Asia, and 11th in the world. The university’s best ranking is in Business, Management, and Accounting, ranking first in West Asia, and 53rd globally.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Health Services ranks second in Iran, fourth in West Asia, and 17th in the world. The university’s best ranking is in Dentistry, ranking fifth in West Asia, and 68th globally.

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences ranked second nationwide. It ranked fifth in West Asia, and 23rd in the world. The university’s best ranking is in Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Pharmaceutics, ranking fifth in West Asia, and 53rd globally.

Iran University of Medical Sciences ranks third in the country. It ranks 6th in West Asia, and 24th globally. The university’s best ranking is in Obstetrics and Gynecology, ranking eighth in West Asia, and 202nd in the world.

MT/MG