Roudaki Hall to host Fereydoun Nassehi’s piano recital

TEHRAN – A piano recital is scheduled for May 14 at the Roudaki Hall in Tehran, where the Iranian veteran pianist Fereydoun Nassehi will perform pieces from famous composers.

Titled “Chopin Night – Liszt Night,” the recital will present pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Liszt, and Frédéric Chopin, Honaronline reported.

Nassehi will perform “Piano Sonata No. 23” by Beethoven and “Études Nos. 4, 23, and 24” by Chopin.

He will also play “The Angel of Death” by Liszt and two selections from “Six Paganini Études,” which Liszt composed based on works by Niccolò Paganini.

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 – 1827) was a German composer and pianist. One of the most revered figures in the history of Western music, his works rank among the most performed of the classical music repertoire and span the transition from the Classical to the Romantic era.

Franz Liszt (1811 – 1886) was a Hungarian composer, virtuoso pianist, conductor and teacher of the Romantic period. With a diverse body of work spanning more than six decades, he is considered to be one of the most prolific and influential composers of his era, and his piano works continue to be widely performed and recorded.

Frédéric François Chopin (1810 – 1849) was a Polish composer and virtuoso pianist of the Romantic period who wrote primarily for solo piano. He has maintained worldwide renown as a leading composer of his era whose poetic genius was based on a professional technique that was without equal in his generation.

Niccolò Paganini (1782 – 1840) was an Italian violinist and composer. He was the most celebrated violin virtuoso of his time, and left his mark as one of the pillars of modern violin technique.

Fereydoun Nassehi, 68, is the son of acclaimed composer and trombone player Hossein Nassehi (1925 - 1977).

He is a graduate from Berlin University of Arts in Germany and has performed at several concerts, collaborating with Iranian and international orchestras.

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