Strategic imperative of Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN- Maximizing the use of the Strait of Hormuz's capacities is a strategic necessity for Iran. On the other hand, the legal regimes governing waterways enable countries to effectively leverage their geopolitical capacities. Rather than viewing this critical chokepoint solely through the narrow lens of toll collection, Tehran must redefine the strait as a multifaceted strategic asset.

The core issue of the Strait of Hormuz must be defined as a strategic lever, with the matter of toll collection considered in subsequent layers as a secondary issue, not as the main focus of utilization.

Therefore, the key point is to make the best possible use of the existing capacities of this waterway, as the nature of the Strait of Hormuz and its geographical position allow for maximum exploitation.

Achieving this goal is possible only when transit through this route is carried out securely and safely. Under such conditions, maritime transport security will be guaranteed, Iran will be able to effectively benefit from the economic advantages of exports and imports, and it can make the best and maximum use of the Strait of Hormuz as an effective tool and lever internationally, particularly in negotiation processes.

Beyond mere geography, the strait represents a convergence of law, economics, and power.

By ensuring stable and safe passage for all vessels, Iran builds international trust while simultaneously preserving its right to regulate maritime activity.

This dual approach transforms potential confrontation into calculated cooperation. Furthermore, the strait's value extends beyond oil tankers; it includes commercial shipping, fishing zones, and undersea communication cables. A holistic strategy would integrate these layers, turning safe passage into diplomatic capital.

In future negotiations—whether over sanctions, regional security, or energy exports—Iran can invoke its stewardship of the strait not as a threat, but as a proven guarantee of stability.

Ultimately, the Strait of Hormuz is not merely a waterway to be managed. It is a permanent instrument of Iranian statecraft, deserving of the most sophisticated strategic thinking.