Iran acting in self-defense, will continue until guarantees are secured: envoy

TEHRAN- Iran is not waging war but will continue to defend itself until hostilities fully cease and credible guarantees are secured to prevent their recurrence, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s World at One aired on Friday, Ali Bahreini said questions about the duration of the conflict should be directed at the United States, which initiated the war.

“Iran does not wage war and is acting in self-defense, and defense has no end point,” he said, adding that Tehran’s actions will continue as long as necessary to ensure the conflict is fully halted and will not resume in the future.

Bahreini emphasized that Iran’s defensive measures are tied to conditions on the ground, including a complete cessation of hostilities and the establishment of assurances against renewed aggression.

Addressing reports about the detention of vessels from countries not directly involved in the conflict, he said Iran’s adversaries had used the Strait of Hormuz to support military operations and pursue 'illegitimate objectives' in the region. He added that Iran has consequently stepped up monitoring and oversight of maritime traffic through the vital waterway.

The envoy also dismissed claims of internal divisions within Iran’s leadership, insisting that there is no contradiction in the country’s high-level strategy. Instead, he criticized Washington for inconsistency, saying the United States alternates between calls for negotiations, military action, and threats.

According to Bahreini, Iran’s responses are calibrated to U.S. behavior, reflecting what he described as 'strategic adaptation' rather than inconsistency.