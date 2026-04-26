Tehran, Havana to foster ties on e-government

TEHRAN – The head of the Information Technology Organization of Iran, Mohammad-Mohsen Sadr, and the Cuban first deputy minister of communications, Ernesto Rodríguez Hernández, have discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in information and communication technology (ICT) sectors, particularly e-government.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the 29th session of the UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD), held from April 20 to 24 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Hernández lauded virtual educational courses on e-government and smart government held by Iran’s ICT center for Cuban experts, and said that “we expect the ICT ministers of the two countries to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in the near future, and form a joint working group to follow up on the issue,” Mehr news agency reported.

For his part, Sadr welcomed the idea, voicing Iran’s readiness to share expertise with Cuba and help the country develop e-government infrastructures. He also promised to draft an MOU that would serve as the basis for future cooperation between the two nations.

In 2025, the two sides met on the sidelines of the 28th session of the UN CSTD.

Expressing satisfaction with positive interactions between the two countries, Hernández said, “Cuban officials are determined to develop relations with Iran, and our companies are preparing proposals for further cooperation with Iran.”

For his part, Sadr underscored the need to develop and deepen cooperation between the two countries. Referring to the interactions that have existed between Iran and Cuba over the recent years, the official said Iran’s strategy focuses on developing these relations. He also announced Iran’s readiness to boost joint activities in the ICT sector.

CSTD is a subsidiary body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the United Nations focal point for science, technology, and innovation (STI) for development, in analyzing how STI, including information and communications technologies (ICTs), serve as enablers of the 2030 Agenda.

It acts as a forum for strategic planning, sharing lessons learned and best practices, providing foresight on critical trends in STI across key sectors of the economy, the environment, and society, and drawing attention to emerging and disruptive technologies.

UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has hosted the secretariat of the commission since 1993.

For its 29th session, the programme addressed the priority theme of ‘Science, Technology and Innovation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence’, and also reviewed progress on the implementation and follow-up to the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society at regional and international levels.

MT/MG