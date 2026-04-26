Tehran airports resume flights at after weeks-long suspension

TEHRAN – Iran has begun gradually resuming domestic and international flights at Mehrabad Airport and Imam Khomeini International Airport following the reopening of its airspace after nearly 50 days of suspension.

According to ISNA, the country’s Civil Aviation Organization has issued permits allowing airlines to restart operations, with domestic carriers progressively reinstating routes and adding new destinations.

The national carrier, Iran Air, has resumed scheduled services to several destinations, including Mashhad, Medina, Istanbul and Najaf. The airline is also expected to launch additional flights in the coming days to Baku, Doha and Baghdad.

In response to demand for travel to Iraqi pilgrimage sites, Iran Air has scheduled three weekly flights from Tehran to Najaf. The service operates on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays, departing from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Other domestic airlines have also restarted services, including flights to Muscat, while Iran Airtour is preparing to resume its scheduled route between Urmia and Tehran.

At Mehrabad Airport, outbound flights have resumed to cities such as Mashhad, Shiraz, Urmia and Zahedan, along with inbound services from Mashhad, Zahedan, Birjand, Kerman, Shiraz and Urmia. Several carriers, including Iran Air, Taban, Sepehran Airlines, Iran Airtour, Saha, Mahan, Kish Air and Karun Airlines, are operating these routes as well.

Flights into, out of and within Iran had been suspended since February 28 following the outbreak of a full-scale war imposed jointly by the United States and Israeli regime.

AM