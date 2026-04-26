Syrian accusations against Hezbollah aimed to curry favor with Israel and US

TEHRAN – Syria’s rulers keep directing accusations against Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement.

The relentless accusations have invited scrutiny over their validity and context, especially amid the large-scale Zionist regime’s assault on Lebanon and the broader atmosphere of U.S.–Israel hostility toward Iran.

The accusations raise several questions: Is there really Hezbollah infrastructure in Syria? Is it linked to what the rulers in Damascus call “remnants” (of the former government)? Why would a Rabbi in Damascus be a target for an alleged Hezbollah assassination plot? And why is the idea of resisting Israeli occupation in southern Syria treated as a crime, leading to arrests and demonization?

Hezbollah would not be faulted for targeting the Israeli regime from anywhere in the region, nor for forming cells to confront the Zionist regime’s aircraft over southern Syria, or for responding to the regime’s invasions of Syrian territory. The resistance movement would have political and moral legitimacy to do so. Yet Hezbollah denies all such accusations clearly and unequivocally.

Hezbollah previously opposed the U.S.-backed war on Syria, supporting the former Syrian government to protect Lebanon’s security from Takfiri terrorists. Some argue that the collapse of the “Axis of Resistance” in Syria has hindered Lebanon’s resistance efforts by disrupting weapons supplies.

This situation also opened the door for increased illegal Israeli incursions into Syrian territory. The Zionist regime has been using southern Syria as a staging area for deeper strikes into Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, including attacks with Apache helicopters during the current escalation.

Hezbollah denies the accusations made by Damascus, not because of concern for the Zionist regime, which it has already confronted openly after 15 months of strategic restraint, but for several other reasons:

Withdrawal from Syria: The Lebanese resistance movement has effectively pulled back from Syria and is focused on moving beyond the previous government. It has no intention of reigniting conflict with Syria’s new leadership, regardless of their alignment with the U.S.

Difficult operating environment: Hezbollah acknowledges the challenges of operating in Syria, especially with increasing internal and sectarian tensions directed at the resistance movement.

Avoiding escalation: The Lebanese resistance movement is keen to prevent its supporters in Syria from being drawn into further chaos. Any resistance activity risks being portrayed as opposition to the new government, which could lead to harsh crackdowns similar to those seen in previous instances of violence against minority groups.

Strategic priorities: Hezbollah’s main priority regarding Syria is to move forward, leaving the past behind, while ensuring its strategic supply lines remain secure. However, it currently lacks these lines and will not seek to restore them without reaching some level of agreement with Damascus.

Betting on internal reform, Hezbollah is looking toward potential shifts within Syria that could lead to a partial realignment. Recent Syrian protests in support of Palestinian prisoners may signal the beginning of change, even amid ongoing uncertainty and increasing Israeli aggression toward Syria.

Despite being aware of the constraints on Hezbollah’s actions, Syria’s leaders continue to make accusations. This raises the question: why?

Suppressing grassroots resistance: By linking any anti-Israeli activity to Hezbollah and the former government, authorities may aim to discourage independent Syrian youth movements seeking to resist the Israeli incursions.

Political pressure: Critics argue that these accusations are part of broader pressure on Hezbollah, coordinated between Damascus, Beirut’s presidential palace, and factions opposed to Hezbollah’s arms.

Justifying arrests: Syrian authorities can use these claims as a pretext to legitimize crackdowns on young, resistance-minded individuals in southern Syria, framing them as threats to national stability and security.

Widening political divides: The rhetoric from Syria’s rulers can serve to distance the current leadership from the “Axis of Resistance” as they prioritize the lifting of U.S. sanctions. This shift in focus can even mean turning a blind eye to Israeli actions in southern Syria, if it helps achieve their broader political and economic goals.

Positioning against Iran: The accusations can reinforce Syria’s alignment against Tehran amid the U.S.–Israeli war on Iran.

Preparing for future involvement in Lebanon: These accusations can set the stage for Syrian involvement in Lebanon, particularly as regional tensions continue to escalate. This can be part of a broader strategy to assert influence in Lebanon amidst the shifting dynamics in the region.

The escalation of accusations against Hezbollah reflects a broader effort by Syria’s leadership to gain favor with the U.S. and the Zionist regime, while distancing itself from its past alliances. This strategy is driven by the pursuit of political survival, though there are major questions about whether it can succeed, especially given the Zionist regime’s ongoing ambitions in Syria.